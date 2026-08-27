/Raksha Bandhan 2026 outfit ideas: Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri to Mrunal Thakur slaying in desi girl looks

Rakhi 2026 Fashion Edit: Recreate Kriti, Triptii & Khushi’s stunning desi avatars

Rakhi 2026 Fashion Edit: On the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2026, we thought of sharing a compilation of Bollywood beauties slaying in their best ethnic wear. From lehenga-cholis, sarees to Indo-western fusion wear - you can take style inspo from your favourite celeb and recreate the look this Rakhi. The divas in traditional dressing have added their own twist to the garment, keeping the desi charm intact while making it relevant with the changing fashion times. Take a look below:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)