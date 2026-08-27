/Raksha Bandhan 2026 outfit ideas: Kriti Sanon, Triptii Dimri to Mrunal Thakur slaying in desi girl looks

Rakhi 2026 Style Guide: Steal These Desi Girl Looks From B-Town's Best Dressed - Triptii Dimri, Kriti Sanon to Ruhaanika.
Rakhi 2026 Fashion Edit: On the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2026, we thought of sharing a compilation of Bollywood beauties slaying in their best ethnic wear. From lehenga-cholis, sarees to Indo-western fusion wear - you can take style inspo from your favourite celeb and recreate the look this Rakhi. The divas in traditional dressing have added their own twist to the garment, keeping the desi charm intact while making it relevant with the changing fashion times. Take a look below:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)
Earlier this year, Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a ‘Heera brocade jaal kurta’ from Sobariko priced at Rs 39,890. The exquisite ivory ethnic outfit was paired with statement gold layered jewellery and a golden-embellished mini potli bag.
Triptii Dimri's ethnic styling is minimalistic and effortlessly chic. Fans can easily recreate it for the festive occasion like Rakhi.
Wamiqa Gabbi often pairs classic Indian silhouettes with a modern touch. Her purple printed lehenga suit strikes the right balance between elegance and ease, making it perfect for a Rakhi celebration.
Gen Z actress Avneet Kaur wore a pop pink kurta with patiala salwar and net dupatta, making it a perfect festive pick. Don't miss her long Kashmiri-style earrings and bangles.
The 18-year-old young actress Ruhaanika Dhawan looks stunning in her ethnic styling. Whether it is kurta sets or half sarees, this Gen Z star sure knows how to ace the fashion dressing.
Mrunal Thakur's charm in a cream outfit is contemporary yet perfect for this festive fashion. Don't miss the bling, girlies!
Khushi Kapoor's green and red indo western saree look shows how traditional Indian wear can be kept minimal yet striking, making her style an easy source of inspiration for a modern Rakhi wardrobe.