/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Unseen adorable childhood pics of Bollywood siblings ft Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday-Alanna and Ahaan Panday

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Rare Childhood Pics Of Star Siblings Aryan-Suhana Khan And Ananya-Ahaan Panday On Rakhi
Rare Childhood Pics Of Star Siblings: Siblinghood in Bollywood often begins long before the fame does — in shared plays, matching birthday outfits, and pictures taken by parents who had no idea their little ones would one day be tabloid regulars. This Raksha Bandhan, as siblings across the country tie the sacred thread and exchange gifts, we're revisiting some of those precious, pre-stardom moments from Bollywood's favourite star-kid duos. Aryan and Suhana Khan, Ananya and Ahaan Panday with sister Alanna — these throwback frames capture them simply as brothers and sisters, years before the spotlight found them. Scroll on for a nostalgic look at their most heartwarming childhood clicks.
Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have three children - Sonam, Rhea, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, who have an age gap of about one year and nine months between the eldest two, and three years and eight months between the younger two siblings.
Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's children - Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor have an age difference of about 5 years and 6 months.
Saif Ali Khan and former actress-wife Amrita Singh have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who have an age difference of about five years.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Aryan being the eldest, was born in 1997, Suhana was born in 2000 and AbRam was born in 2013 via surrogacy.
Noted Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and his late wife Mona Shourie's children are Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, who share a thick and strong bond. After their mother's demise, the siblings have stood like a rock for each other. They have an age difference of about five and a half years.
Ananya Panday, Ahaan Panday, Alanna Panday are cousins. The age difference between Ananya Panday, her cousin Ahaan Panday, and Ahaan's sister Alanna Panday spans about 3 years from the oldest to the youngest. Theirs is a strong sibling bond with each other. Ananya also has a younger sister named Rysa.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan share an adorable bond with each other. Both have an age difference of nearly two years, with Shweta being the older sibling.