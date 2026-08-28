/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Unseen adorable childhood pics of Bollywood siblings ft Aryan Khan-Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday-Alanna and Ahaan Panday

Rare Childhood Pics Of Star Siblings

Rare Childhood Pics Of Star Siblings: Siblinghood in Bollywood often begins long before the fame does — in shared plays, matching birthday outfits, and pictures taken by parents who had no idea their little ones would one day be tabloid regulars. This Raksha Bandhan, as siblings across the country tie the sacred thread and exchange gifts, we're revisiting some of those precious, pre-stardom moments from Bollywood's favourite star-kid duos. Aryan and Suhana Khan, Ananya and Ahaan Panday with sister Alanna — these throwback frames capture them simply as brothers and sisters, years before the spotlight found them. Scroll on for a nostalgic look at their most heartwarming childhood clicks.