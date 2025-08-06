Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej 2025 Edit: 8 Celeb-Style Lehenga-Choli & Saree Looks For The Ultimate Gen Z Desi Girls - Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan
Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej 2025 Edit: These ethnic looks inspired by Pan-India A-listers Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan among others.
Rakhi, Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej 2025 Festive Collection
Rakhi, Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej 2025 Festive Collection: The festive season is here and so our wardrobes for all the fun times should be ready, right? With Raksha Bandha on August 9, Independence Day on August 15, Janmashtami on August 16 followed by Hartalika Teej on Ausgut 26 - the festive calendar is packed and how! Today, we take a look at 8- Celeb style ethnic wear which can be added to your festive wardrobe for that perfect desi look:
Tara Sutaria
Tara brings vintage grace to the modern festive palette in an ivory satin saree with silver embroidery. It’s dreamy, detailed, and entirely fuss-free—a look that whispers elegance.
Sara Ali Khan
Sara’s deep purple lehenga is festive finesse at its finest. Complemented by minimal gold jewellery, peach-toned skin, and soft kohl-rimmed eyes, it’s a lesson in how to be regal without going over the top.
Rukmini Vasanth
In an olive-green silk saree worn during Ace promotions, Rukmini effortlessly balances tradition and simplicity. The unfussy drape, soft glam, and understated elegance make this look a quiet celebration in itself.
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika blends traditional saree elegance with everyday ease. Rich hues, minimal jewellery, ensuring she remains polished without an overload.
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal’s striking red monochrome outfit—a sharply tailored blouse, floor-sweeping skirt, and matching overcoat—is bold yet balanced. A statement neckpiece, soft curls, and minimal makeup add to the understated drama.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi continues to champion the power of simplicity. In textured, traditional sarees with clean silhouettes, she embodies quiet glamour—perfect for those who love a soft, yet sophisticated festive statement.
Ananya Panday
Draped in a baingani-hued saree with a mirrored halter blouse and zari border, Ananya blends youthful charm with timeless tradition. Pearl earrings and a neat bun seal the look for festive family gatherings or intimate pujas.
Alaya F
Alaya’s rust-hued linen co-ord set—a bralette, high-waisted trousers, and breezy overlay—redefines festive fashion with its earthy tones and clean lines. It’s contemporary, cool, and quietly confident.
