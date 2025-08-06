Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej 2025 Edit: 8 Celeb-Style Lehenga-Choli & Saree Looks For The Ultimate Gen Z Desi Girls - Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan

1 / 9

Rakhi, Janmashtami, Hartalika Teej 2025 Festive Collection: The festive season is here and so our wardrobes for all the fun times should be ready, right? With Raksha Bandha on August 9, Independence Day on August 15, Janmashtami on August 16 followed by Hartalika Teej on Ausgut 26 - the festive calendar is packed and how! Today, we take a look at 8- Celeb style ethnic wear which can be added to your festive wardrobe for that perfect desi look: