Ram Kapoor Lost 55 Kilos Without Surgery: 7 Simple Diet Rules He Swears By
Only Two Meals a Day
While others like Karan Johar have made headlines for OMAD (One Meal a Day), Ram Kapoor committed to eating two meals a day. His first meal was around 10:30 a.m., and his second meal at 6:30 p.m. No food outside of these times.
Intermittent Fasting
By limiting his meals to a specific window, Kapoor naturally adopted intermittent fasting. He extended his fasting hours to allow his body to tap into fat reserves for energy, boosting fat-burning over time.
No Snacking
Kapoor was very clear: no snacks between meals. “Nothing in the middle, no snacking at all,” he emphasized in his interview. This helped control unnecessary calorie intake and kept his insulin levels stable.
Simple Liquids Only
He avoided sugary and processed beverages. Instead, his go-to drinks were water, black coffee, and unsweetened tea even during social events and parties.
No Food After 6:30 PM
His second and final meal of the day was strictly by 6:30 p.m. No late-night dinners or post-meal munching. This discipline helped reinforce his fasting cycle and improved digestion.
No Shortcuts or Surgery
The 51-year-old actor shared, “Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way—by changing my mindset, lifestyle, and habits, without any surgery or external aids.”
However, he also added that there’s no shame in seeking medical help if needed—this was just his personal choice.
Fitness as a Lifestyle, Not a Number
Kapoor's transformation wasn’t just about weight loss.“Fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic, and healthy,” he said. For him, it was a complete mental and physical reset, not a temporary fix.
Disclaimer
This article is meant for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalized guidance.
