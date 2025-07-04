Ramayana Cast Revealed And Their Mythological Roles: Ranbir As Ram, Sunny Deol As Hanuman, Rakul Preet As Shurpanakha – Full List Inside
Ranbir Kapoor – Lord Ram
Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram in Ramayana: The Introduction. Lord Ram, believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is the central male protagonist of the Hindu epic Ramayana, known for his righteousness, valor, and devotion to dharma.
Sai Pallavi – Sita
Acclaimed South Indian actress Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Sita Mata, the consort of Lord Ram. Despite being held captive by Ravana, Sita remains a symbol of resilience, devotion, and strength.
Yash – Ravana
Pan-Indian superstar Yash will portray Ravana, the king of Lanka. Known for his intellect and mastery of the Vedas, Ravana abducts Sita, leading to the great war that forms the heart of the epic.
Ravi Dubey – Lakshman
Popular television actor Ravi Dubey will play Lakshman, the loyal younger brother of Lord Ram. Lakshman accompanied Ram and Sita during their 14-year exile and remained devoted and protective throughout.
Indira Krishnan – Kaushalya
Veteran actress Indira Krishnan will reportedly play Queen Kaushalya, the chief consort of King Dasharatha and the revered mother of Lord Ram.
Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi
Lara Dutta is reportedly cast as Queen Kaikeyi, the third wife of King Dasharatha and mother of Bharata. Influenced by her maid Manthara, Kaikeyi demands Ram’s exile, setting the stage for the epic’s central conflict.
Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha
Rakul Preet Singh will portray Shurpanakha, Ravana’s sister. According to the epic, she became infatuated with Lord Ram and tried to entice him, but was rejected.
Sunny Deol – Hanuman
Sunny Deol steps into the powerful role of Hanuman, the devoted vanara follower of Lord Ram. Hanuman is celebrated for his strength, loyalty, and unwavering devotion.
Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari
Kajal Aggarwal will play Mandodari, Ravana’s wise and compassionate wife. Mandodari warned Ravana against abducting Sita and tried to bring peace. She is the mother of his sons Meghanada (Indrajit), Atikaya, and Akshayakumara.
Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihva
Vivek Oberoi will portray Vidyutjihva, the husband of Shurpanakha. A Danava prince from the Kalkeya clan, Vidyutjihva was slain by Ravana, who considered the marriage a betrayal.
Sheeba Chaddha – Manthara
Sheeba Chaddha takes on the role of Manthara, Queen Kaikeyi’s manipulative maid. It was Manthara who persuaded Kaikeyi to demand Ram’s exile, changing the course of the kingdom’s destiny.
