Ramayana Cast’s Net Worth REVEALED: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 400 cr empire to Yash’s humble beginnings - See who tops earnings Chart!
Ramayana Cast net worth: Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
Ramayana 2026
One of the most anticipated films of 2026 is Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic will be released in two parts and showcases a massive ensemble cast. Recently, reports about National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey being replaced by Raghav Juyal caught attention, though Vikrant clarified that he was never officially part of the project.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Net Worth
According to News24, Ranbir Kapoor’s net worth is estimated between Rs 369-400 crore. His earnings come from films, profit-sharing deals, brand endorsements, real estate, luxury assets, and investments in production ventures, making him one of Bollywood’s most bankable stars.
Yash’s Net Worth
Times Now reports that Kannada superstar Yash has an estimated net worth of Rs 53 crore. Rising from humble beginnings, starting with Rs 300 and selling tea, he now stars in major blockbuster hits, establishing himself as a significant figure in Indian cinema.
Sai Pallavi’s Profile
Sai Pallavi is celebrated as one of the most grounded actresses in South Indian cinema. Active in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films, her net worth as of 2025 is estimated at Rs 45–50 crore, as per TOI, earned through films and selective brand endorsements. She favours serene, family-focused homes over flashy city properties.
Sunny Deol’s Wealth
News24 reports Sunny Deol’s net worth at Rs 130 crore in 2025. His fortune comes from films, commercials, brand deals, and his political career.
Ravie Dubey’s Success
Ravie Dubey, known for TV hits like 12/24 Karol Baugh, Jamai Raja, and Lakhan Leela, has expanded his career with a production house alongside his wife, Sargun Mehta. Their combined net worth is estimated at Rs 150 crore, while Ravie’s individual net worth ranges between Rs 70–80 crore, as per a report by Times of India.
Key Cast of Ramayana
Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi
Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha
Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari
Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu
Anil Kapoor – King Janak
Raghav Juyal – Meghnad
Kunal Kapoor – Lord Indra
Vivek Oberoi – Vidyutjihva
Arun Govil – King Dasharath
Adinath Kothare – Bharat
Ramya Krishnan – Kaushalya
Sheeba Chaddha – Sumitra
Bobby Deol – Kumbhakaran
Ramayana Release and Budget
Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The combined budget is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience, producer Namit shared that when they started 6–7 years ago, many called the project “lunacy” due to its unprecedented scale. By completion, the total cost is expected to reach around $500 million (~Rs 4,000 crore).
(All Images: IMDb/Instagram/file photo)
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