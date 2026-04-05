Ramayana Cast’s Net Worth REVEALED: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 400 cr empire to Yash’s humble beginnings - See who tops earnings Chart!

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Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. The combined budget is reportedly Rs 4,000 crore, making it the most expensive Indian film ever. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience, producer Namit shared that when they started 6–7 years ago, many called the project “lunacy” due to its unprecedented scale. By completion, the total cost is expected to reach around $500 million (~Rs 4,000 crore).

(All Images: IMDb/Instagram/file photo)