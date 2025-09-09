Ramayana Featuring Ranbir Kapoor's Full Cast Reveal, Salary, Shooting Update: Yash, Sai Pallavi To Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal In Nitesh Tiwari's EPIC Saga- In Pics
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana's Full Cast Details: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi to Sunny Deol - from lead actors to supporting cast, the popular names are out
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana's Full Cast Details
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana's Full Cast Details: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus -Ramayana, hailed as the biggest Indian film ever made - has got an exciting and fresh cast in the titular roles. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the most revered character of Lord Rama and Yash is seen as Ravana. The 3 minutes long glimpse from the first look video looked grand and majestic. Excitement among fans is high for this epic saga, therefore updates about the film's shooting schedule, cast salaries etc all are making waves online. Today, let's take a look at what is making news about Ramayana the film right now:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Still)
Ramayana - Most Expensive Indian Film Ever
Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. Reports suggest that Ramayana is being made on a massive budget of Rs 835 crore - touted as the most expensive Indian film ever produced. The first part is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027. Another report on Bollywood Hungama suggests that it is going to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 1600 crore - first part will be made on the budget of Rs 900 crore while the second one will be made on a budget of Rs 700 crore.
The Ramayana Team
Hollywood’s top stunt directors— Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) — are choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons. The visual grandeur of ancient India is being reimagined by renowned production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin, etc) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland, etc), delivering an immersive cinematic experience at an unprecedented scale.
Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama
Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Rama in the movie is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. According to Siasat.com, he is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film. The actor likely to earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role across both instalments.
Yash As Ravana
Actor Yash will be surprising his fans in the role of Ravana. According to TOI, KGF star Yash who is charging Rs 50 cr per part. He is also the co-producer of the movie under his banner Monster Mind Creations.
Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita
Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Goddess Sita generally charges around Rs 2.5–3 crore per film, but for Ramayana part 1 and 2 is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore per part. This brings her total expected remuneration close to Rs 12 crore, reports Siasat.com.
Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman
Actor Ravi Dubey will be seen playing Lord Lakshmana in Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.
Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman
Actor Sunny Deol will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari. According to Times of India, the actor has wrapped up shooting for the first part of the epic saga. According to Republic, Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore per part in Ramayana.
Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari
Kajal Aggarwal has been cast as Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film adaptation of Ramayana. She plays Yash's Ravana's wife.
Arun Govil as Dashrath
Arun Govil, famously known for playing Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan (1987), will portray King Dashrath in director Nitesh Tiwari's new film adaptation.
Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya
Actress Indira Krishnan portrays Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana: Part 1.
Lara Dutta Plays Kaikeyi
Lara Dutta will be seen playing Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film adaptation of Ramayana, which is planned as a trilogy and scheduled for a 2026 release.
Rakul Preet Singh As Surpanakha
Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly playing Surpanakha in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana: The Introduction. Many media reports suggested that initially Priyanka Chopra was considered for it but could not take it due to scheduling conflicts.
Sheeaba Chadha In Ramayana
Actress Sheeba Chadha is reported to play Manthara in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Hindustan Times quoted the actress as saying, "I never thought of all this. Actually, my dates weren’t working out initially for the film. I almost didn’t (do it). It’s great to be a part of something that has such big names attached to it as it is good for your work profile, but as an actor, you just go and do your work. My role is quite a small one and I just feel fortunate to have got the chance to play that."
Trending Photos