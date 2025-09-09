14 / 14

Actress Sheeba Chadha is reported to play Manthara in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Hindustan Times quoted the actress as saying, "I never thought of all this. Actually, my dates weren’t working out initially for the film. I almost didn’t (do it). It’s great to be a part of something that has such big names attached to it as it is good for your work profile, but as an actor, you just go and do your work. My role is quite a small one and I just feel fortunate to have got the chance to play that."