Crafted for the world’s most immersive formats, including IMAX, Ramayana is envisioned as a transcendent theatrical experience — a cinematic odyssey into the heart of one of humanity’s most enduring epics.

While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.