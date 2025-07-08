Ramayana Full Star Cast Salary: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi As Sita, Yash As Ravana's Staggering Fees In Crores Will Blow Your Mind - Report
Ramayana Full Star Cast Salary: Several reports suggest how much salaries will the lead star cast draw for the epic saga. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the most revered character of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana.
Ramayana Full Star Cast Salary
Ramayana Full Star Cast Salary: Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus -Ramayana is touted as one of the biggest Indian film ever made - has got an exciting and fresh cast in the titular roles. The 3 minutes long glimpse from the first look video is grand and majestic, taking viewers into this timeless tale of love, sacrifice where victory of good over evil is ultimately celebrated. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen portraying the most revered character of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana. The introductory promo is heavy on VFX, peaking the interest of the viewers. Several reports suggest how much salaries will the lead star cast draw for the epic saga.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Massive Salary
According to Siasat.com, Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Rama in the movie is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. He is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film. The actor likely to earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role across both instalments.
Sai Pallavi Charges In Crores
Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of goddess Sita generally charges around Rs 2.5–3 crore per film, but for Ramayana part 1 and 2 is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore per part. This brings her total expected remuneration close to Rs 12 crore, reports Siasat.com.
Yash's Staggering Fee
According to TOI, KGF star Yash who is charging Rs 50 cr per part. He is also the co-producer of the movie under his banner Monster Mind Creations.
Sunny Deol's Fee
According to Republic, Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore per part in Ramayana.
'Meet The Ramayana Team'
Hollywood’s top stunt directors— Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) — are choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons. The visual grandeur of ancient India is being reimagined by renowned production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin, etc) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland, etc), delivering an immersive cinematic experience at an unprecedented scale.
'About Ramayana'
Crafted for the world’s most immersive formats, including IMAX, Ramayana is envisioned as a transcendent theatrical experience — a cinematic odyssey into the heart of one of humanity’s most enduring epics.
While the film stars two of the biggest superstars, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, it is said that they will barely be seen sharing screen space together. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
Is Ramayana India’s Most Expensive Film ?
Reports suggest that Ramayana is being made on a massive budget of Rs 835 crore - touted as the most expensive Indian film ever produced. The first part is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part on Diwali 2027. Another report on Bollywood Hungama suggests that it is going to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 1600 crore - first part will be made on the budget of Rs 900 crore while the second one will be made on a budget of Rs 700 crore.
Trending Photos