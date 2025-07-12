'Ramayana' Movie: 8 Surprising Facts About Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Epic Saga

3 / 8

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has recently received critical acclaim, revealed that he turned down the role of Vibhishana (Ravana’s brother) in the upcoming big-budget Ramayana.

In an interview with Lallantop, the actor said he couldn’t take up the role due to date clashes with KGF star Yash, who plays Ravana: "Offer hua tha. Par timing match nahi ho rahi thi."