'Ramayana' Movie: 8 Surprising Facts About Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Epic Saga
Ranbir Kapoor in a Double Role?
While fans are excited to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, he might also play Maharishi Parashuram. A report by Times of India suggests that Ranbir could portray both Ram and Parashuram—avatars of Lord Vishnu. However, there's no official confirmation from the makers.
Amitabh Bachchan in the Movie?
While rumours have been floating around about Amitabh Bachchan's involvement, a report by PeepingMoon.com claims that the legendary actor will lend his voice to Jatayu, the brave vulture who confronts Ravana to protect Sita.
Jaideep Ahlawat Turned Down a Major Role
Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat, who has recently received critical acclaim, revealed that he turned down the role of Vibhishana (Ravana’s brother) in the upcoming big-budget Ramayana.
In an interview with Lallantop, the actor said he couldn’t take up the role due to date clashes with KGF star Yash, who plays Ravana: "Offer hua tha. Par timing match nahi ho rahi thi."
No Phone Policy on Set?
Last year, leaked images of Lara Dutta (Mata Kaikeyi) and Arun Govil (Dashrath) from the sets led to a strict phone ban. Director Nitesh Tiwari reportedly imposed a no-phone policy to protect the look of other characters, according to India Today.
Sunny Deol in a 15-Minute Role In Part 1: Report
Sunny Deol is expected to make a powerful appearance with a short but impactful 15-minute role in the first part of film as Lord Hanuman according to a report by India Today. The actor will play a bigger role in the part 2 of the movie.
Yash Is Also Co-Producing
KGF star Yash, who plays Ravana, is also co-producing the film alongside Namit Malhotra. In a statement, Yash said the story of Ramayana has always fascinated him.
India’s Most Expensive Film Franchise: Rs 1600 Crore Budget
Ramayana is reportedly the most expensive film of the year. According to Bollywood Hungama, the franchise is being built on a staggering Rs 1600 crore budget- Rs 900 crore for the first installment and Rs 700 crore for the sequel.
It is hailed as the most expensive film series in Indian cinema history.
Global Collaboration with Hollywood Talent
Ramayana is being created at an international scale. Hollywood stunt expert Nares, who has worked on The Marksman and Fast & Furious has been brought as the stunt director of the film. Globally acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer is scoring the film alongside AR Rahman.
(All Images: X/ IMDB/ Instagram)
Trending Photos