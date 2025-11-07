Ramayana Release Countdown: Ranbir Kapoor's Massive Fitness Transformation As Lord Rama Includes Callisthenics, Running To Hiking; Check Budget, Cast & Fee Details
Ramayana Release Update: Today, let's take a look at what is making news about Ramayana the film right now including lead actor's fitness transformation to play the iconic figure of worship on-screen
Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Transformation As Lord Rama
Ramayana Release Update, Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Transformation As Lord Rama: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus -Ramayana, hailed as the biggest Indian film ever made - stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role of Lord Rama and Yash will play Ravana. Excitement among fans is high for this epic saga, therefore updates about the film's shooting schedule, cast salaries etc all are making waves online. Today, let's take a look at what is making news about Ramayana the film right now including lead actor's fitness transformation to play the iconic figure of worship on-screen:
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Movie Still)
Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation
Ranbir’s trainer Shivohaam shared a post on Instagram earlier in year, depicting the actor’s physical transformation from Animal to Ramayana. Fitness expert Shivohaam in an interview with Humans of Bombay revealed, “Ranbir gained 10-12 kilos for the role of Vijay.” That phase demanded mass and strength. Now, his new regimen calls for agility, definition, and an elevated level of spiritual and physical embodiment.
Ranbir’s current routine is far from ordinary. Under the guidance of a team of elite trainers, he’s embracing a wide spectrum of physical disciplines to prepare for his divine dual roles. From traditional gym work to challenging outdoor routines, each element of his program is carefully designed to enhance a specific aspect of his performance.
(Pic Courtesy: @Shivohaam)
Ranbir Kapoor's Fitness Routine For Ramayana
The actor will reportedly be playing Parashuram and Lord Rama in Ramayana. Therefore, to ace his part, the 42-year-old actor is working towards a drastic physical transformation, blending multiple forms of training. According to Hindustan Times report, one of Ranbir's fitness coaches, Nam-Wook Kang, shared a sneek into his intense workout sessions on his Instagram which included Callisthenics in mid-air,High-intensity clap pull-ups, Roman ring muscle-ups, Kettlebell conditioning, Battle ropes, Outdoor running and Hiking through terrain, Cycling and swimming among other things.
(Pic Courtesy: @Training With Nam)
Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama
Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Rama in the movie is reportedly the highest-paid actor in the cast. According to Siasat.com, he is charging a staggering Rs 75 crore for each part. Since Ramayana is a two-part film. The actor likely to earn a whopping Rs 150 crore for his role across both instalments.
Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita
Actress Sai Pallavi, who plays the role of Goddess Sita generally charges around Rs 2.5–3 crore per film, but for Ramayana part 1 and 2 is reportedly earning Rs 6 crore per part. This brings her total expected remuneration close to Rs 12 crore, reports Siasat.com.
Ravi Dubey as Lord Lakshman
Actor Ravi Dubey will be seen playing Lord Lakshmana in Ramayana. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.
Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman
Actor Sunny Deol will be seen playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana by Nitesh Tiwari. According to Times of India, the actor has wrapped up shooting for the first part of the epic saga. According to Republic, Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman in Ramayana, is being paid a whopping Rs 20 crore per part in Ramayana.
Yash As Ravana
Actor Yash will be surprising his fans in the role of Ravana. According to TOI, KGF star Yash who is charging Rs 50 cr per part. He is also the co-producer of the movie under his banner Monster Mind Creations.
Ramayana - First Look
After the 3 minute long first glimpse of the epic tale was unveiled earlier this month - expectations from this two-part cinematic glory is nothing short of being sky-high. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.
Ramayana - Most Expensive Indian Film Ever
Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.This film (2 parts combined) has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times more than the budget of anything ever produced in India. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Namit said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over ₹4000 crore."
Ramayana Star Cast
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology.
Ramayana Cast and Crew - Full Names and Character details
● Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, a fourth-generation icon of Indian cinema
● Yash, India’s leading pan-India superstar and co-producer, as Ravana
● Sai Pallavi as the beloved Sita
● Sunny Deol, Indian cinema’s enduring action hero, as Hanuman
● Ravie Dubey in a refreshing new role as Lakshman, Rama’s loyal brother
Supporting this powerful cast is an extraordinary crew. For the first time ever, Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman join forces to craft a new cinematic symphony.
Ramayana Team
Hollywood’s top stunt directors— Terry Notary (Avengers, Planet of the Apes) and Guy Norris (Mad Max: Fury Road, Furiosa) — are choreographing the epic battles between gods and demons. The visual grandeur of ancient India is being reimagined by renowned production designers Ravi Bansal (Dune 2, Aladdin, etc) and Ramsey Avery (Captain America, Tomorrowland, etc), delivering an immersive cinematic experience at an unprecedented scale.
Trending Photos