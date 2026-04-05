Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama
The first glimpse of Lord Rama from Ramayana was unveiled earlier this week, sparking widespread excitement among fans. As anticipation builds around the film, Ranbir Kapoor has opened up about the significant lifestyle changes he underwent to embody the role.
Teaser garners attention
The teaser of Ramayana is generating considerable buzz, with audiences eagerly awaiting the reveal of other characters from the film.
Ranbir Kapoor to play dual roles
Ranbir Kapoor will be portraying two characters in Ramayana: Part 1. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is slated to hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali.
Worked on voice modulation
The actor shared that he dedicated significant effort to every aspect of his performance, from refining his body language to working on his vocal modulation.
Focused on spirituality and emotional depth
He also explained that he spent nearly a year before filming trying to understand the spirituality and emotional depth of the character.
He said, “Lord Vishnu had various avatars. Lord Ram was one such avatar, but preceding him, Lord Parashurama was also an avatar. To receive the opportunity to play these roles is, in itself, a monumental honour. As an actor, beyond just body language, if you can truly grasp the spirituality and emotional depth of a character, everything else flows naturally from there. For an entire year prior to filming, I strove to understand these characters, delving into their ideals and core objectives.”
Gave up non-vegetarian food
The actor revealed that he made several lifestyle changes, including abstaining from non-vegetarian food and adopting a strictly vegetarian diet to prepare for the role.
Quit smoking and alcohol
Additionally, he gave up habits like smoking and drinking alcohol, bringing strict discipline into his daily routine.
Intense workout routine
Kapoor followed a rigorous workout schedule, training for 3 to 4 hours every day. His fitness regime included kettlebells and battle ropes to achieve the desired physical transformation.
Trained in archery
According to a report by News18, the actor also underwent specialised training in archery to do full justice to his on-screen portrayal of Lord Rama.
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