Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama

4 / 8

He also explained that he spent nearly a year before filming trying to understand the spirituality and emotional depth of the character.

He said, “Lord Vishnu had various avatars. Lord Ram was one such avatar, but preceding him, Lord Parashurama was also an avatar. To receive the opportunity to play these roles is, in itself, a monumental honour. As an actor, beyond just body language, if you can truly grasp the spirituality and emotional depth of a character, everything else flows naturally from there. For an entire year prior to filming, I strove to understand these characters, delving into their ideals and core objectives.”