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NewsPhotosRamayana Teaser: What is the real story behind Ravana’s Pushpak Vimana, often described as the ‘world’s first aircraft’ and later used by Lord Rama, that stands out in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic?
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Ramayana Teaser: What is the real story behind Ravana’s Pushpak Vimana, often described as the ‘world’s first aircraft’ and later used by Lord Rama, that stands out in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic?

The teaser of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana was unveiled on Thursday, and since then it has been dominating conversations online. The glimpse offered a sneak peek into the cinematic world that Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra are creating.
Updated:Apr 04, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
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Ramayana Teaser

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Ramayana Teaser

The glimpse offered a sneak peek into the cinematic world that Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra are creating.

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The grand reveal of the Pushpak Vimana

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The grand reveal of the Pushpak Vimana

One of the most striking moments in the teaser is the reveal of Ravana’s Pushpak Vimana. The divine aircraft stands out as a moment of cinematic spectacle and has already been hailed as a visual highlight of the teaser.

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What is the Pushpak Vimana?

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What is the Pushpak Vimana?

The Pushpak Vimana is described in the Ramayana as a magnificent flying chariot. It was originally crafted by Vishwakarma for Brahma and later owned by Kubera before being seized by Ravana.

Often described as a celestial aircraft, it was far more than an ordinary vehicle — it symbolised power, divinity, and technological wonder.

(Image source: X)

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Why is it called the ‘world’s first aircraft’?

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Why is it called the ‘world’s first aircraft’?

According to various interpretations and reports, including one cited by India Today, some theorists and mythological experts consider the Pushpak Vimana to be the world’s first aircraft — a machine believed to possess technology far ahead of its time.

 

 

(Image source: Reddit)

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A symbol of authority and power

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A symbol of authority and power

Several accounts describe the Vimana as a floral, double-storey “aerial palace,” featuring pillars, a golden dome, and intricate interiors. Over time, it came to represent authority whoever possessed it wielded immense power.

 

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More than just a flying chariot

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More than just a flying chariot

The Pushpak Vimana is said to have the ability to travel anywhere at will and move at the speed of thought. It could also change its size to accommodate any number of passengers always having one seat more than required.

Because of these extraordinary features, it is often viewed as a symbol of advanced ancient Indian imagination, with some drawing parallels to modern aircraft and futuristic propulsion systems.

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Its role in the Ramayana

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Its role in the Ramayana

According to the epic, Ravana used the Pushpak Vimana to abduct Sita from the Dandaka forest. After Ravana’s defeat, Lord Rama used it to return to Ayodhya with Sita, Lakshmana, and the Vanara army, before eventually returning it to Kubera.

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RamayanaRamayana teaserRanbir KapoorRavana’s Pushpak VimanaStory behind Pushpak Vimana
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