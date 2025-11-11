Ramayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush: 10 New Exciting On-Screen Pairings We Are Rooting For!
From Ramayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty-Karthi To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush - these fresh faces are all set to share the screen for the first time.
10 New Exciting On-Screen Pairings We Are Rooting For!
New Pairings Of 2025, 2026: Pan-India movies are ruling the roost and so the excitement regarding new reel pairings is palpable. From Ramayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty-Karthi To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush - these fresh faces are all set to share the screen for the first time. Here’s a look at TOP 10 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz.
Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia
Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya Nanda in Ikkis. The film marks their first on-screen pairing, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see the fresh duo bring charm and energy to the big screen.
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani
Abhay Verma is set to star opposite debutante Rasha Thadani in Phantom Film’s latest production, Laikey Laikaa. The film follows two individuals caught in a different world, promising romance and chemistry between the fresh pairing.
Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna
Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna come together for the first time in the patriotic drama 120 Bahadur. Farhan plays the fearless Major Shaitan Singh, while Raashii brings fresh charm to the screen. The film, depicting the heroic Battle of Rezang La, releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are set to star together in the upcoming mythological epic, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the two-part film, Kapoor will play Lord Rama and Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita. The film is scheduled for a two-part release, with Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela
Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela's release date has not been announced as yet.
Kriti Sanon & Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein
A reunion for director Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush after Raanjhanaa, this time with Kriti Sanon stepping in as the romantic lead. Backed by A. R. Rahman’s music, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to be a sweeping emotional drama exploring the extremes of love and heartbreak. The Bollywood-South crossover pairing of Kriti and Dhanush is one of the year’s most anticipated creative combinations.
Krithi Shetty & Karthi in Vaa Vaathiyaar
A Tamil action-comedy directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, Vaa Vaathiyaar sees Karthi playing a spirited police officer influenced by his grandfather’s admiration for the late MGR. Krithi Shetty joins him as the female lead, marking her first major Tamil outing alongside a top star. The mix of humour, nostalgia and Karthi-Krithi’s new pairing has fans eager to see how their dynamic unfolds on screen.
Krithi Shetty & Pradeep Ranganathan
Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany is a futuristic romance set in 2040 explores love and technology in a sci-fi world. Pradeep Ranganathan, known for his relatable humour, joins Krithi Shetty in this inventive love story that promises a blend of emotion, satire and visual spectacle. With its December 2025 release locked in, this pairing could redefine how Tamil cinema approaches modern romance.
Lakshya and Ananya Panday
Lakshya is all set to romance Ananya Panday for the first time in the romantic comedy Chand Mera Dil, which is all set to release this year. It will be refreshing to watch the two share the screen.
