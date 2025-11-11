Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2982444https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/ramayanas-ranbir-kapoor-sai-pallavi-to-kriti-sanon-dhanush-10-new-exciting-on-screen-pairings-we-are-rooting-for-2982444
NewsPhotosRamayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush: 10 New Exciting On-Screen Pairings We Are Rooting For!
photoDetails

Ramayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush: 10 New Exciting On-Screen Pairings We Are Rooting For!

From Ramayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty-Karthi To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush - these fresh faces are all set to share the screen for the first time. 

Updated:Nov 11, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

10 New Exciting On-Screen Pairings We Are Rooting For!

1/10
10 New Exciting On-Screen Pairings We Are Rooting For!

New Pairings Of 2025, 2026: Pan-India movies are ruling the roost and so the excitement regarding new reel pairings is palpable. From Ramayana's Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty-Karthi To Kriti Sanon-Dhanush - these fresh faces are all set to share the screen for the first time. Here’s a look at TOP 10 upcoming on-screen jodis creating buzz.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Follow Us

Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia

2/10
Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s niece, Simar Bhatia, is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Agastya Nanda in Ikkis. The film marks their first on-screen pairing, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see the fresh duo bring charm and energy to the big screen.

Follow Us

Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani

3/10
Abhay Verma and Rasha Thadani

Abhay Verma is set to star opposite debutante Rasha Thadani in Phantom Film’s latest production, Laikey Laikaa. The film follows two individuals caught in a different world, promising romance and chemistry between the fresh pairing.

Follow Us

Farhan Akhtar and Raashii KhannaFarhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna come together for the first time in

4/10
Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna

Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna come together for the first time in the patriotic drama 120 Bahadur. Farhan plays the fearless Major Shaitan Singh, while Raashii brings fresh charm to the screen. The film, depicting the heroic Battle of Rezang La, releases in cinemas on 21st November 2025.

Follow Us

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

5/10
Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi are set to star together in the upcoming mythological epic, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In the two-part film, Kapoor will play Lord Rama and Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita. The film is scheduled for a two-part release, with Part 1 slated for a Diwali 2026 release and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.  

Follow Us

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

6/10
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela

Kartik Aaryan and Pushpa 2’s Kissik girl Sreeleela are cast together in Anurag Basu’s next. The film was initially titled Aashiqui 3 but makers later had to drop the name due to legal reasons. This romantic movie starring the fresh reel couple of Kartik and Sreeleela's release date has not been announced as yet.

Follow Us

Kriti Sanon & Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein

7/10
Kriti Sanon & Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein

A reunion for director Aanand L. Rai and Dhanush after Raanjhanaa, this time with Kriti Sanon stepping in as the romantic lead. Backed by A. R. Rahman’s music, Tere Ishk Mein is expected to be a sweeping emotional drama exploring the extremes of love and heartbreak. The Bollywood-South crossover pairing of Kriti and Dhanush is one of the year’s most anticipated creative combinations.

Follow Us

Krithi Shetty & Karthi in Vaa Vaathiyaar

8/10
Krithi Shetty & Karthi in Vaa Vaathiyaar

A Tamil action-comedy directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, Vaa Vaathiyaar sees Karthi playing a spirited police officer influenced by his grandfather’s admiration for the late MGR. Krithi Shetty joins him as the female lead, marking her first major Tamil outing alongside a top star. The mix of humour, nostalgia and Karthi-Krithi’s new pairing has fans eager to see how their dynamic unfolds on screen.

Follow Us

Krithi Shetty & Pradeep Ranganathan

9/10
Krithi Shetty & Pradeep Ranganathan

Helmed by Vignesh Shivan, Love Insurance Kompany is a futuristic romance set in 2040 explores love and technology in a sci-fi world. Pradeep Ranganathan, known for his relatable humour, joins Krithi Shetty in this inventive love story that promises a blend of emotion, satire and visual spectacle. With its December 2025 release locked in, this pairing could redefine how Tamil cinema approaches modern romance.

Follow Us

Lakshya and Ananya Panday

10/10
Lakshya and Ananya Panday

Lakshya is all set to romance Ananya Panday for the first time in the romantic comedy Chand Mera Dil, which is all set to release this year. It will be refreshing to watch the two share the screen.

Follow Us
new on-screen pairings Fresh on-screen pairingsRamayanaRamayana castRanbir KapoorSai PallaviFarhan AkhtarRaashii KhannaLakeshya LalwaniAnanya PandayEntertainmentNew PairingsFresh Bollywood CouplesKriti SanonKarthiSouth Actors
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Delhi Bomb Blast
In Pics: Smoke, Sirens And Shock – The Delhi Bomb Blast That Stunned City
camera icon8
title
Mumbai Indians
5 Players Mumbai Indians Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman And...
camera icon7
title
IAS success story
Meet IAS Officer Sanskriti Trivedy: 6 Attempts, AIR 17, Hailing From Bihar; Know Her Story To Success
camera icon7
title
Home remedies for cold and cough
Try These Drinks To Avoid Cold And Cough With The Changing Weather
camera icon10
title
IPL 2025
5 IPL Stars Who Scored Big But Never Lifted Trophy: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle And... Check