Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana To Amitabh Bachchan In Fakt Purusho Maate: 11 Indian Actors And Their Jaw-Dropping Transformation As Godly Avatars In Films

Film: Bajrangbali (1976)

Bajrangbali is a 1976 Hindu historical film directed and produced by Chandrakant. Legendary wrestler-turned-Indian actor Dara Singh plays the lead role of Hanuman. This film was a precursor to Dara Singh making the role of Hanuman his own in the popular TV serial Ramayana. Dara Singh became the definitive Hanuman for an entire generation with his performance in Bajrangbali. His powerful physique, humility, and expressive eyes made him an ideal choice for the role of the mighty vanara god. Dara Singh’s blend of strength and innocence brought reverence and relatability to the character, creating a lasting legacy in devotional cinema.