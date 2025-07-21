Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana To Amitabh Bachchan In Fakt Purusho Maate: 11 Indian Actors And Their Jaw-Dropping Transformation As Godly Avatars In Films
Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana, NT Rama Rao In Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham To Amitabh Bachchan In Fakt Purusho Maate: 11 Indian stars and their memorable performances where actors played God-like figures
11 Actors And Their Jaw-Dropping Transformation As Godly Avatars
11 Actors And Their Jaw-Dropping Transformation As Godly Avatars: Mythology has always intrigued our audiences. Many A-lister actors over the years in India cinema, have got the opportunity of playing godly-figures on the big screen. Today, let's a take a look at some actors who played these larger-than-life roles inspired by mythology, faith, or fantasy.11 Indian stars and their memorable performances where actors played God-like figures:
Ranbir Kapoor
Film: Ramayana Part 1 and 2
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is being made in two parts on a whopping budget of Rs 4000 crore. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the movie will see Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lord Lakshmana and Sunny Deol will portray Lord Hanuman. The mythological epic will release on Diwali 2026 and 2027 respectively.
Sanjay Dutt
Film: Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!
Sanjay Dutt redefined Yamraaj in Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, giving the traditionally grim character a complete makeover. Dressed in stylish clothes and driving a vintage car, his portrayal was equal parts cool and compassionate. This version of Yamraaj was fun-loving, humorous, and even danced with the film’s protagonist. Sanjay Dutt added emotional depth to the role, making death feel less like an end and more like a continuation of love, laughter, and family bonds.
Rishi Kapoor
Film: Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic
Rishi Kapoor took on the role of a heavenly figure in Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, appearing as a benevolent guide dressed in pristine white. While the film leaned towards fantasy, Rishi’s portrayal added emotional sincerity to its otherwise whimsical tone. He served as a moral compass for the characters, guiding them through challenges with a mix of humour and gentleness. Though the film received mixed reviews, Rishi Kapoor’s performance was one of its most praised elements.
Prabhas
Film: Adipurush
Prabhas stepped into divine territory by playing Lord Rama in Adipurush, a modern reimagining of the Ramayana. The film aimed to present age-old values and stories in a contemporary cinematic style, and Prabhas delivered a composed, noble performance. His calm demeanour, strong screen presence, and unwavering expressions made him a fitting choice for the revered character. Despite controversies surrounding the film’s visual style, Prabhas was praised for bringing dignity and honour to the legendary role.
Pawan Kalyan
Film: Gopala Gopala
Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan played the role of Lord Krishna in the Telugu version of OMG – Oh My God!, which was called Gopala Gopala. He is currently the 11th Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since June 2024. He is also the Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science and Technology in the Government of Andhra Pradesh as MLA representing the Pithapuram constituency. He is the founder and president of the Janasena Party.
Akshay Kumar
Films: OMG – Oh My God & OMG 2
Akshay Kumar turned heads with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in OMG – Oh My God, where he played a suave, modern incarnation of the deity. Clad in sharp suits and riding a motorbike, he guided an atheist shopkeeper through a battle against religious hypocrisy. In the sequel, OMG 2, Akshay brought a more spiritual tone, portraying a messenger of Lord Shiva. His charisma and wisdom made both performances impactful, blending social commentary with mythological themes.
NT Rama Rao
Films: Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham, Karnan
Famous Telugu actor NT Rama Rao is remembered for playing Lord Krishna in 17 films, which is more than any other Indian actor has ever done. Some of these films include Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1962), the Tamil film Karnan (1964) and Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977).
Katrina Kaif
Film: Hello
In a surprising role, Katrina Kaif played God in Hello, an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s novel One Night @ The Call Center. Rather than wearing traditional divine attire, Katrina appeared in a modern, minimalistic look, offering guidance to characters dealing with personal and professional struggles. Her version of God encouraged introspection and self-belief, shifting the focus from religious identity to inner strength. Though the film didn’t make a huge splash, Katrina’s role added an unexpected touch of grace.
Gemini Ganesan
Film: Chakradhari
Legendary Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan played Lord Krishna in his film Chakradhari back in 1948. He has who worked mainly in Tamil cinema. He was referred as Kaadhal Mannan (King of Romance) for his romantic roles in films. A recipient of the Padma Shri in 1971, he had also won several other awards including the Kalaimamani, the MGR Gold Medal, and the Screen Lifetime Achievement Award.
Dara Singh
Film: Bajrangbali (1976)
Bajrangbali is a 1976 Hindu historical film directed and produced by Chandrakant. Legendary wrestler-turned-Indian actor Dara Singh plays the lead role of Hanuman. This film was a precursor to Dara Singh making the role of Hanuman his own in the popular TV serial Ramayana. Dara Singh became the definitive Hanuman for an entire generation with his performance in Bajrangbali. His powerful physique, humility, and expressive eyes made him an ideal choice for the role of the mighty vanara god. Dara Singh’s blend of strength and innocence brought reverence and relatability to the character, creating a lasting legacy in devotional cinema.
Amitabh Bachchan
Film: Fakt Purusho Maate
Amitabh Bachchan brings his signature gravitas to Fakt Purusho Maate, which is all set for its digital premiere on the JOJO App, a leading platform dedicated to premium Gujarati content. This Gujarati comedy-drama blends fantasy with social commentary. Set during the sacred 16 days of Shraadh, the film follows Purshottam, a spirited grandfather who returns from the afterlife to stop his grandson’s marriage using magical tricks. Mr. Bachchan plays a divine guide who helps bring balance, wisdom, and humour to this generational clash. The film also stars Yash Soni, Darshan Jariwala, Mitra Gadhavi, Esha Kansara, and Mitalee Jagtap Varadkar.
Trending Photos