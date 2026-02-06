Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park release, cast update: Know more about double role, storyline - what was Bobby Deol to Triptii Dimri's fee for Animal?

3 / 7

Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a virtual interaction with Japanese audiences following Animal’s premiere in the country said, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film. There will be more animals in the film because Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind, it’s a war between two brothers who look alike, so I felt Animal Park would be the right title. We’ll start shooting in mid-2027."

This hints at Ranbir Kapoor's double role in Animal Park.