Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park release, cast update: Know more about double role, storyline - what was Bobby Deol to Triptii Dimri's fee for Animal?
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park release, cast update: Know more about double role, storyline - what was Bobby Deol to Triptii Dimri's fee for Animal?

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park release, cast update: Today, let's take a look at Animal Park's release update, expected plot line and how much did the lead stars earn from the first part.

 

Updated:Feb 06, 2026, 04:53 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park Update, Cast Fee

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park Update, Cast Fee

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park Update: Filmmaker  Sandeep Reddy Vanga's massive 2023 release 'Animal' not only proved to be a path-breaking movie for lead actor Ranbir but also for the supporting cast including Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri - who won over the viewers with their screen presence. After it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office, makers announced its second part - Animal Park. Today, let's take a look at Animal Park's release update, expected plot line and how much did the lead stars earn from the first part:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Animal Park Release Update

Animal Park Release Update

Ranbir Kapoor and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently interacted with audiences in Japan following a special screening of Animal, ahead of the film’s Japanese release on February 13 where they dropped a major hint about its sequel. About getting started with Animal Park, Ranbir Kapoor said, "I can’t wait to get back on set with Sandeep and play this character! Now there is another character. Because it is a continuing story, he had the story of Part 2 also very clear in his mind while filming Part 1. It’s very exciting and inspiring for me as an actor. Both of us keep chatting and discussing different ideas. I really can’t wait to get back to playing Ranvijay and Aziz."

Animal Park Cast: Double Role

Animal Park Cast: Double Role

Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a virtual interaction with Japanese audiences following Animal’s premiere in the country said, “Animal Park will start soon once I finish the current film. There will be more animals in the film because Aziz is another animal. Keeping that in mind, it’s a war between two brothers who look alike, so I felt Animal Park would be the right title. We’ll start shooting in mid-2027."

This hints at Ranbir Kapoor's double role in Animal Park.

Animal Park cast: Tentative names

Animal Park cast: Tentative names

Animal Park was announced with a violent-looking book-soaked visuals in a post-credits scene in Animal. The lead names include Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, Saurabh Sachdeva and Mansi Taxak among others.

About Bobby Deol's return in Animal Park, in an interview with Aaj Tak, the actor was asked if he’s starring in Animal Park and he said: "Whether I am in Animal Park will only be known later. I can’t disclose that now."

Animal Park's plot

Animal Park’s plot

According to GQ India, the plotline is likely to revolve around what the post-credit scenes of Animal gave away. We are shown how Aziz Haque, a butcher from Istanbul and Abrar Haque’s  (Bobby Deol) youngest sibling is revealed to have undergone plastic surgery to look like Vijay (Ranbir).

In a blood-drenched climax, glimpses of what to expect from Animal Park were dropped - we might witness a battle between Vijay and Aziz, continuing the violent family feud.

Animal Cast Fee: Revisiting how much did the leads earn

Animal Cast Fee: Revisiting how much did the leads earn

Ranbir Kapoor - Rs 30-35 crore ( reportedly also got profit-sharing) 

 

Bobby Deol – Rs 4-5 Crore

 

Rashmika Mandanna –Rs 4 Crore

 

Anil Kapoor –Rs 2 Crore

 

Tripti Dimri –Rs 40 Lakh

 

Siddhant Karnick – Rs 20 Lakh

 

Shakti Kapoor Rs 30 Lakh

 

(These speculative figures are based on scoopwhoop report).

Vicky Kaushal in Animal Park: Report

Vicky Kaushal in Animal Park: Report

Earlier, a report in Times of India hinted at Vicky Kaushal joining the cast of Animal Park as the antagonist. However, no official confirmation has been made on this yet.  

