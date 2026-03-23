Ranbir Kapoor's leaked look from Ramayana triggers hype? Wait, check how his great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor looked in Lord Rama's avatar -- Ramayana cast update, budget
Ramayana cast update, release & more: Today, let's find out the connection between Ranbir's 'Ramayana' and his great grandfather's movie 'Seeta'.
Ramayana cast update, release & more
Ramayana cast update, release & more: The year 2026 has some massive releases lined-up for viewers to enjoy. One of the top-most anticipated films coming out on Diwali this year is - Ramayana - the 2-part epic by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. But did you know, he is not the first Kapoor to play the character on-screen. Yes! Today, let's find out the connection between Ranbir's 'Ramayana' and his great grandfather's movie 'Seeta'.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/YouTube/Instagram/X)
Prithviraj Kapoor as Lord Rama
Prithviraj Kapoor as Lord Rama
The iconic actor Prithviraj Kapoor played the role of Lord Rama in 1934 film Seeta, directed by Debaki Kumar Bose in which the titular role of goddess Sita was portrayed by Durga Khote. The film won an honorary diploma in the 2nd Venice International Film Festival in 1934, becoming the first Indian talkie to be shown at an international film festival.
Meet 1934's Seeta's star cast
Meet 1934's Seeta's star cast
The film bankrolled by East India Company starred Gul Hamid, Prithviraj Kapoor as Rama, Durga Khote as Sita and Trilok Kapoor as Lava.
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana
Now, nearly 92 years later, great grandson of Prithviraj Kapoor is stepping into his shoes by playing the iconic role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana - a 2 part epic narrative. Life has come full-circle for the Kapoor lad by venturing into this magnum opus playing the titular role. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 for Diwali 2027 respectively.
Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation
Ranbir Kapoor's Transformation
Ranbir’s trainer Shivohaam shared a post on Instagram in 2025, depicting the actor’s physical transformation from Animal to Ramayana. Fitness expert Shivohaam in an interview with Humans of Bombay revealed, “Ranbir gained 10-12 kilos for the role of Vijay.” That phase demanded mass and strength. Now, his new regimen calls for agility, definition, and an elevated level of spiritual and physical embodiment.
Ranbir’s current routine is far from ordinary. Under the guidance of a team of elite trainers, he’s embracing a wide spectrum of physical disciplines to prepare for his divine dual roles. From traditional gym work to challenging outdoor routines, each element of his program is carefully designed to enhance a specific aspect of his performance.
(Pic Courtesy: @Shivohaam)
Ramayana Star Cast
Ramayana Star Cast
Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology.
Ramayana Cast and Crew - Full Names and Character details
● Ranbir Kapoor as Rama
● Yash as Ravana
● Sai Pallavi as the beloved Sita
● Sunny Deol, Indian cinema’s enduring action hero, as Hanuman
● Ravie Dubey in a refreshing new role as Lakshman, Rama’s loyal brother
Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi
Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha
Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari
Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu
Anil Kapoor – King Janak
Raghav Juyal – Meghnad
Supporting this powerful cast is an extraordinary crew. For the first time ever, Oscar-winning legends Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman join forces to craft a new cinematic symphony.
Ramayana - Most Expensive Indian Film Ever
Ramayana - Most Expensive Indian Film Ever
Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027.This film (2 parts combined) has a reported budget of Rs 4000 crore, several times more than the budget of anything ever produced in India. Speaking on The Prakhar Gupta Xperience podcast, Namit said, "When we set out to make it, 6-7 years ago, when we really got serious about mounting it, everybody called me a lunatic, because no Indian film comes close to it budgetwise. To put it simply, it will be about $500 million by the time we are done with both the films - Part 1 and Part 2, which is over ₹4000 crore."
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