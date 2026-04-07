Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana vs SS Rajamouli's Varanasi teaser review: Grand first look video, power star cast to solid storyline - which epic impressed you the most?

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Ramayana is a 5000 year old epic. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology. Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. The film blends epic scale reimagining tradition through heavy-duty VFX for global audiences.

Varanasi is a Telugu action-adventure film and the plot plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The narrative spans across several timelines and continents, as per Wikipedia. It is being made a whopping budget of Rs 1,200 crore (US$140 million) excluding marketing, set to be second-most-expensive Indian film of all time after Ramayana.

Varanasi is scheduled to be theatrically released on 7 April 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.