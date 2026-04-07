Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana vs SS Rajamouli's Varanasi teaser review: Grand first look video, power star cast to solid storyline - which epic impressed you the most?
Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana vs SS Rajamouli's Varanasi teaser review: The first look teasers of both have been unveiled and let's figure out which one has left you more impressed or
passed the first litmus test.
Ramayana vs Varanasi teaser review
Ramayana vs Varanasi teaser: Two of the most-anticipated movies of this year and the coming one (2027) Ramayana and Varanasi are high on the buzz word, keeping fans on tenterhooks - wanting to know more about each of these grand, majestic projects. Both are made on huge scale, mammoth budget and have powerful lead actors. The first look teasers of both have been unveiled and let's figure out which one has left you more impressed or passed the first litmus test.
(Pic Courtesy: Instagram/movie stills)
Ramayana teaser
On the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti (April 2, 2026), the makers unveiled Ranbir Kapoor's first glimpse as Lord Rama from filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The audiences were bowled over by the stunning imagery and heavy-duty VFX. The teaser is loaded with breathtaking moments - from Lord Rama's first full-fledged look to Ravana's majestic Pushpak Viman - the 2 minute 38 second video gave a sneak-peek of it all.
Varanasi teaser
The highly-awaited announcement was officially made at the grand GlobeTrotter event by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli, held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in February this year. The teaser was also shown on a huge screen, giving fans their first look at Mahesh Babu as Rudhra. Priyanka Chopra will play Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha in Rajamouli's Varanasi.
Ramayana vs Varanasi teaser review
Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is a 2-part epic releasing in Diwali 2026 and 2027 respectively. Led by Ranbir Kapoor, it brings back a luminary figure whose story has endured for over 5,000 years. The audience watched the visually enticing teaser and several users shared their views online.
Varanasi, on the other hand is helmed by 'RRR' fame SS Rajamouli - who is known for his craft and solid screenplay. Telugu epic sci-fi action adventure film, written by V Vijayendra Prasad, who co-wrote the screenplay. Much like Ramayana, Rajamouli's Varanasi is also deeply rooted in Indian cultural theme, drawing inspiration from the legends and prsenting a classic adventure cinema.
Ramayana teaser views
On The World Of Ramayana YouTube channel, the teaser has fetched 18,430,886 views (4 days) and 7,736,751 views ( 3 days) on Sony Music India channel.
Varanasi teaser views
SS Rajamouli's magnum opus's Varanasi announcement teaser was unveiled in February 2026. The teaser fetched 3.3M views (2 months).
Ramayana star cast
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Parshurama
Yash as Ravana
Sai Pallavi as the beloved Goddess Sita
Sunny Deol as Hanuman
Ravie Dubey as Lakshman
Lara Dutta – Kaikeyi
Rakul Preet Singh – Shurpanakha
Kajal Aggarwal – Mandodari
Amitabh Bachchan – Jatayu
Raghav Juyal – Meghnad
Arun Govil – King Dasharath
Sheeba Chaddha – Sumitra
Varanasi star cast
Rajamouli's epic saga features Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra will essay Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran will portray Kumbha in the sci-fi adventure outing.
Ramayana vs Varanasi storyline
Ramayana is a 5000 year old epic. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus - Ramayana is touted as the biggest Indian film ever made. Reason? It's staggering budget, massive star cast and world-class VFX technology. Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release on Diwali 2026, and the second part on Diwali 2027. The film blends epic scale reimagining tradition through heavy-duty VFX for global audiences.
Varanasi is a Telugu action-adventure film and the plot plot follows the adventures of Rudhra as the city of Varanasi in India faces the impending arrival of an asteroid. The narrative spans across several timelines and continents, as per Wikipedia. It is being made a whopping budget of Rs 1,200 crore (US$140 million) excluding marketing, set to be second-most-expensive Indian film of all time after Ramayana.
Varanasi is scheduled to be theatrically released on 7 April 2027, coinciding with the festival of Ugadi.
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