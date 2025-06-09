Ranveer Allahbadia: Meet 'BeerBiceps' Man Who Received ‘Best YouTube Content Of India Awards’- Check His Net Worth

5 / 7

Ranveer took to X and posted a video saying, “If possible, please make space for me in your heart. Give me one more chance. I love content creation a lot. I love podcasting a lot. Exploring the history and culture of our country is my passion. That's what I am doing through my job. And I just want to do that. When my mental health was getting so bad, then due to meditation, sadhana, and prayer, I came to know that in the end, only God is with you.”