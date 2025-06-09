Ranveer Allahbadia: Meet 'BeerBiceps' Man Who Received ‘Best YouTube Content Of India Awards’- Check His Net Worth
Ranveer Allahbadia launched The Ranveer Show, a podcast series on his YouTube channel that focuses on sharing success stories.
The Indian content creator is behind The Ranveer Show, a podcast series on his YouTube channel that highlights success stories. The show has featured renowned personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gary Vaynerchuk, Priyanka Chopra, Dr. S. Jaishankar, Kunal Shah, Glenn McGrath, Sadhguru, Vikram Sampath, Kareena Kapoor, and others. Topics covered in the podcast include money, health, business, celebrity, spirituality, and finance.
Born on June 2, 1993, in Mumbai, Allahbadia completed his schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Mumbai. According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned a B.Tech in electronics and telecommunication from Dwarkadas Jivanlal Sanghvi College of Engineering in 2015.
He rose to prominence for his content focused on self-improvement and motivation, inspiring audiences with his insightful videos. Over the last eight years, the popular YouTuber has founded several ventures, including Monk-E, BigBrainco, Level Supermind, and BeerBiceps SkillHouse. Ranveer Allahbadia and his co-founder Viraj Sheth of Monk Entertainment were recognized in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2022.
In 2023, he won the Best YouTube Content of India Award and the Most Stylish Entrepreneur Influencer Award at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards (2021).
Ranveer took to X and posted a video saying, “If possible, please make space for me in your heart. Give me one more chance. I love content creation a lot. I love podcasting a lot. Exploring the history and culture of our country is my passion. That's what I am doing through my job. And I just want to do that. When my mental health was getting so bad, then due to meditation, sadhana, and prayer, I came to know that in the end, only God is with you.”
Ranveer added, “That's why I am not looking at this phase as a punishment. I am looking at it as a learning. I am looking at it as a transformation. If God has given so much so far, then I consider this phase as a gift from God.”
As a leading figure in entrepreneurship and digital content creation in India, Ranveer Allahbadia has made a substantial impact through his YouTube channel BeerBiceps and his podcast The Ranveer Show. As of 2025, his net worth is valued at Rs 60 crore ($7 million), reported by ET.
