Ranveer Singh creates history! ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026 — enters global top 10, beats big Hollywood names including Chris Hemsworth & Zendaya, check full list

8 / 9

Dhurandhar 2 has also outperformed several notable international releases. The film has earned more than Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101, which collected $72 million globally upon its release in February.

It has also surpassed Rachel McAdams’ Send Help ($94 million) and Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet ($78 million) at the worldwide box office.

The Ranveer Singh starrer recorded a massive $80 million+ opening weekend, which is nearly three times more than what Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama ($26 million) has earned since its release last week.

In North America alone, Dhurandhar 2’s $15 million opening week haul has already exceeded The Drama’s earnings in the region over the same period.