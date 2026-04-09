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NewsPhotosRanveer Singh creates history! ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026 — enters global top 10, beats big Hollywood names including Chris Hemsworth & Zendaya, check full list
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Ranveer Singh creates history! ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026 — enters global top 10, beats big Hollywood names including Chris Hemsworth & Zendaya, check full list

 Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the world’s top-grossing films of 2026 after a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film’s thunderous performance in India and North America has propelled it into the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films globally this year, beating several major international releases.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
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Among the world’s biggest hits

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Among the world’s biggest hits

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is currently in its third week and has amassed over ₹1000 crore net (₹1246 crore gross) in India, marking a record collection for a Hindi film in the domestic market.

 

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10th highest-grossing film globally

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10th highest-grossing film globally

With its current total, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide. The film’s global gross has reached ₹1,653.67 crore, including ₹1,246.67 crore from India and ₹407 crore overseas.

 

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Which is the highest grossing movie of 2026

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Which is the highest grossing movie of 2026

Topping the list is Pegasus 3, a massive Chinese blockbuster that has grossed over $638 million worldwide, setting the pace for 2026.

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Project Hail Mary

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Project Hail Mary

At the second spot is Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which has collected $420.8 million globally and received widespread critical acclaim.

 

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Super Mario Galaxy Movie at number 3

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Super Mario Galaxy Movie at number 3

The third position is held by Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which has raked in over $370 million worldwide.

 

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Other major performers

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Other major performers

Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, received mixed reviews but still earned close to $240 million globally.

Blades of the Guardians, a high-octane Chinese martial arts film, has grossed over $211.6 million, while Scream 7 continues the franchise’s strong run with $209.3 million worldwide.

 

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GOAT surpasses Dhurandhar 2

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GOAT surpasses Dhurandhar 2

Just ahead of Dhurandhar 2 sits GOAT, which has collected over $185 million globally. With over $177 million worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 firmly secures its place among the global elite.

 

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Films it beat

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Films it beat

Dhurandhar 2 has also outperformed several notable international releases. The film has earned more than Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101, which collected $72 million globally upon its release in February.

It has also surpassed Rachel McAdams’ Send Help ($94 million) and Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet ($78 million) at the worldwide box office.

The Ranveer Singh starrer recorded a massive $80 million+ opening weekend, which is nearly three times more than what Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama ($26 million) has earned since its release last week.

In North America alone, Dhurandhar 2’s $15 million opening week haul has already exceeded The Drama’s earnings in the region over the same period.

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Highest-grossing Indian films of all time

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Highest-grossing Indian films of all time

As of April 2026, Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film globally, earning between ₹1,968 crore and ₹2,200 crore. It is followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, along with recent blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule and the Dhurandhar franchise (2025–2026).

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