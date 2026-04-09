Ranveer Singh creates history! ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026 — enters global top 10, beats big Hollywood names including Chris Hemsworth & Zendaya, check full list
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the world’s top-grossing films of 2026 after a record-breaking spree at the box office. The film’s thunderous performance in India and North America has propelled it into the list of the top 10 highest-grossing films globally this year, beating several major international releases.
Among the world’s biggest hits
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is currently in its third week and has amassed over ₹1000 crore net (₹1246 crore gross) in India, marking a record collection for a Hindi film in the domestic market.
10th highest-grossing film globally
With its current total, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stands as the 10th highest-grossing film of 2026 worldwide. The film’s global gross has reached ₹1,653.67 crore, including ₹1,246.67 crore from India and ₹407 crore overseas.
Which is the highest grossing movie of 2026
Topping the list is Pegasus 3, a massive Chinese blockbuster that has grossed over $638 million worldwide, setting the pace for 2026.
Project Hail Mary
At the second spot is Project Hail Mary, starring Ryan Gosling, which has collected $420.8 million globally and received widespread critical acclaim.
Super Mario Galaxy Movie at number 3
The third position is held by Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which has raked in over $370 million worldwide.
Other major performers
Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, received mixed reviews but still earned close to $240 million globally.
Blades of the Guardians, a high-octane Chinese martial arts film, has grossed over $211.6 million, while Scream 7 continues the franchise’s strong run with $209.3 million worldwide.
GOAT surpasses Dhurandhar 2
Just ahead of Dhurandhar 2 sits GOAT, which has collected over $185 million globally. With over $177 million worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 firmly secures its place among the global elite.
Films it beat
Dhurandhar 2 has also outperformed several notable international releases. The film has earned more than Chris Hemsworth’s Crime 101, which collected $72 million globally upon its release in February.
It has also surpassed Rachel McAdams’ Send Help ($94 million) and Riz Ahmed’s Hamlet ($78 million) at the worldwide box office.
The Ranveer Singh starrer recorded a massive $80 million+ opening weekend, which is nearly three times more than what Zendaya and Robert Pattinson’s The Drama ($26 million) has earned since its release last week.
In North America alone, Dhurandhar 2’s $15 million opening week haul has already exceeded The Drama’s earnings in the region over the same period.
Highest-grossing Indian films of all time
As of April 2026, Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film globally, earning between ₹1,968 crore and ₹2,200 crore. It is followed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, along with recent blockbusters like Pushpa 2: The Rule and the Dhurandhar franchise (2025–2026).
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