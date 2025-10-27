Rare Unseen Photos Of Satish Shah With Bollywood’s Biggest Celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan - In Pics

1 / 7

Veteran actor Satish Shah has been one of Bollywood’s most loved and versatile performers. With a career spanning decades, he has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry — from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable character roles, Satish Shah’s on-screen presence has left a lasting impact on audiences.

Let’s revisit some of his most iconic roles and the unforgettable moments he shared with Bollywood’s biggest stars.