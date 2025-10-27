Rare Unseen Photos Of Satish Shah With Bollywood’s Biggest Celebrities: Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan - In Pics
Explore rare and unseen photos of veteran actor Satish Shah with Bollywood’s biggest stars — from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra. These pictures capture his iconic on-screen moments and off-screen camaraderie with top celebrities of Indian cinema.
Satish Shah
Veteran actor Satish Shah has been one of Bollywood’s most loved and versatile performers. With a career spanning decades, he has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry — from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Saif Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable character roles, Satish Shah’s on-screen presence has left a lasting impact on audiences.
Let’s revisit some of his most iconic roles and the unforgettable moments he shared with Bollywood’s biggest stars.
Karshan Bhai Patel – Kal Ho Naa Ho
As Karshan Bhai Patel, Satish Shah played the rich Gujarati father to Saif Ali Khan’s character in Kal Ho Naa Ho. His portrayal of a traditional Gujarati man settled abroad was both hilarious and heartfelt. Despite living away from India, his character remained deeply connected to his roots. His energetic dance on the “Gujju” song remains one of the most entertaining moments of the film.
Prof. Rasai – Main Hoon Na
In Main Hoon Na, Satish Shah’s character Prof. Rasai became a standout element of the movie. His uncontrollable spitting habit added a quirky twist to the film’s humor. Even superstar Shah Rukh Khan found it hard to control his laughter while shooting scenes with him. Satish Shah’s brilliant comic timing and effortless delivery made Prof. Rasai one of Bollywood’s most unforgettable professors.
Suraj Prakash – Mujhse Shaadi Karoge
In this fun-filled romantic comedy, Satish Shah played Suraj Prakash, the lovable uncle of Priyanka Chopra’s character. Acting alongside Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, he brought warmth and laughter to the movie. True to his name “Suraj,” his character humorously struggled to stay awake at night, which created many funny moments — especially when Salman’s character put him on night duty at the resort.
Pritam – Hum Saath Saath Hain
In Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, Satish Shah played Pritam, the affectionate father of Preeti (Sonali Bendre). His presence added to the film’s emotional depth and warmth, making him an integral part of the large and loving family portrayed in the movie. His simplicity and gentle humor perfectly complemented the film’s message of unity and togetherness.
Ramakant – Ramaiya Vastavaiya
In Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Satish Shah portrayed Ramakant, adding his trademark charm and depth to the film’s emotional storyline. His seasoned performance and relatable expressions made the character both humorous and heartfelt, proving once again why he remains one of Bollywood’s most reliable supporting actors.
Legacy and Unseen Moments With Bollywood’s Finest
Over the years, Satish Shah has shared screen space with legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Priyanka Chopra. Rare and unseen photos of him from film sets reveal his camaraderie with co-stars and his joyous nature behind the camera. Whether playing a quirky professor, a lovable father, or a hilarious uncle, Satish Shah’s performances continue to bring smiles across generations.
His journey is a celebration of dedication, humor, and timeless talent — truly making him one of the most endearing faces in Indian cinema.
