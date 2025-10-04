Rashmika Mandanna Engaged To Vijay Deverakonda, But Did You Know She Was Once Engaged To THIS Actor-Director?
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Engaged
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly engaged. While there has been no official confirmation from the couple, Hindustan Times recently reported that Vijay's team has confirmed the news.
Rashmika’s Engagement Update
However, what’s more surprising is that if the engagement report with Vijay Deverakonda is indeed true, it marks the actress’s second time getting engaged.
Who was Rashmika first engaged to?
In July 2017, Rashmika got engaged to actor Rakshit Shetty, her co-star from the popular Kannada film Kirik Party.
Why Was Rashmika Mandanna’s First Engagement Called Off?
The engagement was publicly celebrated, but the wedding was eventually called off due to ‘incompatibility’, as reported by Bollywoodshaadis. While she was committed to continuing her work in films, reports indicate that Rakshit’s family did not approve. The split was confirmed, and both actors have since moved on with their careers.
Speculations
Over the years, fans and media have speculated about their relationship, fueled by joint vacations and cozy public appearances. Despite the rumours, the duo has mostly kept quiet.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda On-Screen Chemistry
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have shared the screen in several films, including Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade.
Official Announcement?
With engagement rumours swirling, fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement and hoping for a grand wedding next year.
