Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reportedly Engaged: A Look At Their Romantic On-Screen Chemistry

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who are reportedly engaged, have captivated audiences with their undeniable romantic chemistry in several hit films together.
Updated:Oct 04, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Private Engagement Ceremony

1/6
1/6

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Vijay Deverakonda’s team has confirmed the engagement, which reportedly took place in a private ceremony in Hyderabad with only close family and friends in attendance. Though the couple hasn’t made a formal announcement, the news has quickly gone viral on social media.

(All Images: IMDb/Instagram)

Years of Dating Speculation

2/6
2/6

Over the years, fans and media have speculated about their relationship, from joint vacations to cozy public appearances, the duo has often been at the center of dating rumours, though both remained tight-lipped.

 

Electrifying Debut Together - Geetha Govindam

3/6
3/6

Their first film together, Geetha Govindam (2018), was a blockbuster romantic comedy that instantly won hearts. Their natural chemistry and charming performances made the film a huge success and established them as a beloved on-screen pair.

Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar

 

Mature Love Story Follow-Up - Dear Comrade

4/6
4/6

In Dear Comrade (2019), their second collaboration, the actors portrayed a more intense and emotional romance. The film showcased their ability to handle complex emotions and added a new dimension to their on-screen chemistry

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

 

Social Media Subtlety

5/6
5/6

Although they’ve never officially confirmed their relationship, but eagle-eyed fans have noticed shared clothes, similar vacation spots, and coordinated public appearances that hinted at something deeper.

 

What's Next for the Couple?

6/6
6/6

With engagement news now buzzing, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation and possibly a grand wedding next year, if reports are to be believed. Meanwhile, rewatching their iconic films together is the perfect way to relive their love story.

