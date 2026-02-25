Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3021109https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/rashmika-mandanna-vijay-deverakonda-s-wedding-a-look-at-their-5-most-adorable-on-screen-moments-in-pics-3021109
NewsPhotosRashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding: A look at their 5 most adorable on-screen moments - In Pics
photoDetails

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding: A look at their 5 most adorable on-screen moments - In Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sparkling chemistry first won hearts on-screen and now they are ready to step into a new chapter together, these memorable on-screen scenes serve as a nostalgic reminder of the journey that turned a beloved reel-life pairing into a much-celebrated real-life partner

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 06:23 PM IST
Follow Us

From on screen wife to real- life partner:

1/5
From on screen wife to real- life partner:

Geetha Govindam was their first film together which was super hit. Audience loved their chemistry. 

Follow Us

Dear Comrade romantic scooty scene:

2/5
Dear Comrade romantic scooty scene:

This scene from Geetha Govindam Directed by Parasuram shows light yet emotionally charged moment between the two. 

Follow Us

The rain sequence:

3/5
The rain sequence:

Bharat Kamma directed film Dear Comrade, a rom com movie, also had these two together in the lead roles. This scene is mixed with passion and vulnerability, a statement that love is powerful than anything. 

Follow Us

After marriage scene:

4/5
After marriage scene:

This scene from Geetha Govindam explains about the fight and lovely moments they had on-screen. 

Follow Us

Hug scene from Dear comrade:

5/5
Hug scene from Dear comrade:

This particular scene showcased how love can fix everything. With emotions riding high, fans immediately connected with the movie and the couple.

Follow Us
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s weddingVi-Rosh weddingRashmika - Vijay romantic scenesrashmika mandanna weddingVijay Deverakonda wedding
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
popular indian actors
Most popular Indian celebrities on IMDb this week: Not Shah Rukh Khan or Akshaye Khanna, THIS Dhurandhar actor tops the list!
camera icon10
title
US military bases
World's top 10 largest military bases: From Korea to Greenland - Check full list
camera icon7
title
IPL 2026 overseas players
Meet 6 IPL 2026 Overseas stars from MI, DC, RR, KKR, CSK, LSG, PBKS lighting up T20 WC 2026 - Check In Pics
camera icon11
title
Technology
World’s Largest Data Centre in India: Which company has the largest data centre network in 2026? Check top 10 list
camera icon12
title
Holi 2026
Holi 2026: From Mathura to Hampi, 10 must-visit places in India to experience the 'Festival of Colours'