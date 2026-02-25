Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding: A look at their 5 most adorable on-screen moments - In Pics
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda sparkling chemistry first won hearts on-screen and now they are ready to step into a new chapter together, these memorable on-screen scenes serve as a nostalgic reminder of the journey that turned a beloved reel-life pairing into a much-celebrated real-life partner
From on screen wife to real- life partner:
Geetha Govindam was their first film together which was super hit. Audience loved their chemistry.
Dear Comrade romantic scooty scene:
This scene from Geetha Govindam Directed by Parasuram shows light yet emotionally charged moment between the two.
The rain sequence:
Bharat Kamma directed film Dear Comrade, a rom com movie, also had these two together in the lead roles. This scene is mixed with passion and vulnerability, a statement that love is powerful than anything.
After marriage scene:
This scene from Geetha Govindam explains about the fight and lovely moments they had on-screen.
Hug scene from Dear comrade:
This particular scene showcased how love can fix everything. With emotions riding high, fans immediately connected with the movie and the couple.
