Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Inside Haldi & Sangeet pics, guest list, two ceremonies,menu, muhurat time and location — all you need to know
Rashmika–Vijay Wedding Date
The star couple will get married on February 26. The duo has already begun sharing glimpses from their pre-wedding celebrations, including the Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies.
Wedding of ‘Virosh’: Two Ceremonies Planned
According to multiple reports, the couple will honour both their cultural roots by hosting two traditional wedding ceremonies.
One will be a traditional Telugu wedding for Vijay Deverakonda’s family, while the other will be a customary Coorg (Kodava) wedding for Rashmika Mandanna’s side.
Reports further state that the wedding muhurat is scheduled for 8 am on Thursday.
Wedding Location
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have chosen the luxurious ITC Mementos Udaipur as their wedding venue.
Nestled in the Aravalli Hills, the property is known for its privacy, scenic lake views and 117 private villas, making it a popular destination for high-profile weddings.
Pre-Wedding Festivities
On February 24, the star couple kickstarted their celebrations with an exclusive cricket tournament for family members. Glimpses from the event were shared on their Instagram Stories.
Several actors and filmmakers were also spotted arriving at the Udaipur airport ahead of the wedding.
Wedding Menu
According to a report by The Times of India, with only around 100 handpicked guests, the ceremony has been kept extremely intimate.
The wedding menu celebrates tradition, with guests being served a South Indian feast on banana leaves featuring dishes from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.
From natukodi pulusu and Hyderabadi biryani to Kodagu special dishes and Mysore pak, the menu reflects a rich regional and emotional touch.
Special Guest List
Several prominent names have arrived to attend the wedding celebrations. These include:
Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker
Actress Eesha Rebba
Stylist Shravya Varma
Actor-director Rahul Ravindran, who directed Rashmika in The Girlfriend
Actress Ashika Ranganath
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga is also part of the special guest list.
Haldi and Mehendi Ceremony
The Haldi ceremony was held in the afternoon, followed by the Mehendi ceremony in the evening between 7 pm and 8 pm. The Sangeet took place later that night as part of the early celebrations.
Sangeet Ceremony Highlights
Several reports stated that Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, Madhavi Deverakonda, became emotional during the Sangeet night. While addressing Rashmika Mandanna, she affectionately called her “my darling Rushi” and showered her with blessings.
A report by Zoom revealed that the couple danced to the song “Inkem Inkem Inkem Kaavaale” from their film Geetha Govindam.
Virosh Ki Haldi: Décor Details
Glimpses from their Haldi ceremony have gone viral. The venue featured a beautifully styled outdoor setup with a circular space enclosed by soft wooden panelling and carpeted with delicate pink rose petals.
At the centre were two small wooden stools placed for the bride and groom during the ritual. Baskets filled with yellow and orange marigold petals surrounded the area, while lush floral arrangements created a serene garden-like ambience.
Rashmika also shared playful moments from her Haldi celebrations on Instagram Stories. One frame featured a vibrant illustrated backdrop of two animated dogs driving into a golden sunset. The cheerful artwork in warm yellows and oranges added a storybook charm to the décor.
A wicker basket filled with colourful sticks and a bright yellow umbrella further enhanced the summery Haldi vibe.
Wedding Security Arrangements
A report by Hindustan Times stated that elaborate security arrangements have been made at the wedding venue.
Private bouncers and police personnel have been deployed to ensure safety. Drone usage has also been restricted to prevent any leak of photographs and videos from the high-profile event.
Grand Reception After Wedding
The couple will tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur and will host a grand wedding reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.
