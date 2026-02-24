Advertisement
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Inside pictures from Udaipur venue as ‘Virosh’ celebrations begin

The pan-India star couple recently made their relationship official by announcing their wedding. On Monday, they arrived in Udaipur along with a small group of close guests to kickstart the celebrations.
Updated:Feb 24, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Wedding Festivities Begin in Udaipur

Wedding Festivities Begin in Udaipur

The much-awaited wedding festivities of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have officially begun, with the couple set to tie the knot on February 26 at ITC Mementoes Udaipur, located about 25 km outside Udaipur.

 

‘Wedding of Virosh’ Confirmed

‘Wedding of Virosh’ Confirmed

After months of speculation, the duo confirmed their wedding on Sunday, fondly calling it the “wedding of Virosh," a name coined by their devoted fans.

 

Playful Pre-Wedding Glimpses

Playful Pre-Wedding Glimpses

Ahead of what they describe as a “very private affair,” Vijay shared glimpses of the celebrations, including a playful volleyball match by the pool and a floating drink station with red cups set against a scenic backdrop, capturing the relaxed pre-wedding vibe.

 

Elegant Décor and Curated Dining

Elegant Décor and Curated Dining

Rashmika offered a peek into the elegant indoor décor, showcasing a warm, golden-lit tablescape adorned with blush-pink lilies, green hydrangeas, fresh apples, cascading grapes, and a bespoke menu hinting at a specially curated Japanese dining experience.

 

Secluded Venue in the Aravallis

Secluded Venue in the Aravallis

Though the couple has kept official details under wraps, NDTV exclusively reported that the wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place at The Mementos from February 24–26, at the secluded luxury property nestled in the Aravalli Range.

 

Intimate Guest List and High Security

Intimate Guest List and High Security

The estate, spread across an entire hill, features 117 private villas, a river and a lake within the premises, and even a private helipad, with the guest list reportedly capped at around 100, including select Telangana politicians and a few film directors.

 

Nearby Hotels Fully Booked

Nearby Hotels Fully Booked

According to an exclusive report by Viral Bhayani, nearby hotels are already fully booked, with even premium suite requests from media houses being declined due to overwhelming reservations ahead of what is being called one of the most anticipated weddings of the year.

(All Images: X/Instagram)

