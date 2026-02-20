Advertisement
NewsPhotosRashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding on Feb 26: No phone-policy to intimate gathering - These 6 Bollywood couples who chose privacy over paps!
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding on Feb 26: No phone-policy to intimate gathering - These 6 Bollywood couples who chose privacy over paps!

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Today, let's take a look at 6 Bollywood couples who followed a similar pattern previously and chose privacy over paps.

 

Updated:Feb 20, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding date: Famous Pan-India stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding has kept the fans excitement on a high. Recently, a wedding invitation card went viral, which many claimed was a leaked invite of the star couple.  From no-phone policy to intimate wedding - today, let's take a look at 6 Bollywood couples who followed a similar pattern previously and chose privacy over paps. 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 

The OG global desi couple got married in 2018 and had a no-phone policy implemened at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur to ensure security and privacy.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh 

The power couple got married in 2018 and were among the first ones in B-Town to implement a strict no-phone rule at their Lake Como, Italy wedding to ensure privacy, and this was confirmed by Deepika Padukone in one of the earlier interviews.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal 

The Bollywood couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2021 in the presence of family and close friends. They too had a no-phone policy, to prevent leak of inside photos. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

The stunning couple tied the knot in 2021 and had the strict no-phone policy at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan, to maintain privacy and encourage guests to enjoy the moment.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt 

Ranbir and Alia got married in a private ceremony, at their Mumbai residence Vastu in 2022. Amid tight security, reports suggested that cameras on phones were covered with tape to prevent photos from leaking.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The beautiful couple tied the knot in 2023 and followed a strict no-phone policy, with staff at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace briefed to prevent photo leaks.

