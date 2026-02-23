Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Venue, date, guest list & 'VIROSH' announcement - Everything you need to know
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: The couple broke the internet by announcing their wedding on social media. Dedicated to the fans who have cheered them on from the start, they’ve dubbed the union "The Wedding of VIROSH."
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Announce Their Wedding
After months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially confirmed their wedding through a heartfelt social media post. Marking their first formal announcement as a couple, they shared an emotional note with fans, revealing that they have named their union “The Wedding of VIROSH,” a tribute to the nickname lovingly given to them by their supporters. The couple expressed gratitude for the unwavering love and blessings they have received over the years.
Couple Spotted at the Airport
The soon-to-be-married duo were recently seen arriving at the airport, smiling and greeting fans. Rashmika looked elegant in a formal pantsuit, while Vijay appeared stylish in a black jacket paired with a moustache look. Both waved warmly at paparazzi and fans before heading to their wedding destination.
Wedding Venue
Three luxurious properties in Udaipur were initially being considered for the intimate wedding, The Mementos by ITC Hotels, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur Palace. However, reports confirm that the ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, located about 25 km from the city, as per a report by NDTV. Security has been heightened at Udaipur Airport ahead of the couple’s arrival.
Secluded Location for a Private Celebration
As per a same report, the property is nestled in the scenic Aravalli Range and remains completely secluded from public view, making it an ideal venue for a highly private and intimate celebration.
Guest Arrivals
Guests are expected to arrive in Udaipur via commercial flights. The venue’s remote location ensures privacy and exclusivity for the celebrations.
Close-Knit Festivities
Rashmika and Vijay are also likely to travel to Udaipur on a commercial flight along with a close group of around 50 guests before the wedding festivities begin.
Wedding Date & Reception Details
The couple will tie the knot at a heritage palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. The ceremony will be an intimate affair attended only by close family members, with a strict no-phone policy in place. Following the private ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand wedding reception on March 4.
