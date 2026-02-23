Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Venue, date, guest list & 'VIROSH' announcement - Everything you need to know

1 / 7

After months of speculation, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda officially confirmed their wedding through a heartfelt social media post. Marking their first formal announcement as a couple, they shared an emotional note with fans, revealing that they have named their union “The Wedding of VIROSH,” a tribute to the nickname lovingly given to them by their supporters. The couple expressed gratitude for the unwavering love and blessings they have received over the years.