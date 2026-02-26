Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3021599https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/rashmika-mandanna-vijay-deverakonda-wedding-what-is-the-kodava-ceremony-first-photos-of-ram-sita-inspired-look-vijay-s-k-pop-dance-unseen-inside-moments-all-you-need-to-know-3021599
NewsPhotos Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: What is the Kodava ceremony? First photos of Ram–Sita inspired look, Vijay’s K-pop dance & unseen inside moments — all you need to know
photoDetails

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: What is the Kodava ceremony? First photos of Ram–Sita inspired look, Vijay’s K-pop dance & unseen inside moments — all you need to know

Star couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have officially tied the knot, and the internet can’t keep calm since the duo shared their first wedding photographs. The couple reportedly held two ceremonies — one following traditional Telugu rituals and the other honouring Rashmika’s roots with a Kodava wedding ceremony.
Updated:Feb 26, 2026, 09:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Kodava wedding look

1/11
Kodava wedding look

The Kodava bride’s attire differs from typical South Indian draping styles. The silk saree — often in shades of red or white with rich gold borders — is worn with pleats at the back instead of the front, symbolising strength and readiness rooted in the community’s martial heritage.

The regal look is completed with heavy gold temple jewellery, a veil pinned at the back, and the traditional Jomala waist belt, reflecting elegance and cultural pride.

Follow Us

Rashmika wore a sari gifted by her mother-in-law: Report

2/11
Rashmika wore a sari gifted by her mother-in-law: Report

According to News18, Rashmika Mandanna wore a sari gifted to her by her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda. The look was reportedly inspired by the Ramayana, with the couple resembling Ram and Sita in their traditional attire.

 

Follow Us

Rashmika’s stunning entry

3/11
Rashmika’s stunning entry

As per reports, during the Kodava ceremony, Rashmika made a breathtaking entry by walking down from a mountain path, creating an emotional and visually striking moment for the wedding rituals.

 

Follow Us

Anand Deverakonda shares inside pictures

4/11
Anand Deverakonda shares inside pictures

Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, shared two photos from the wedding on his Instagram stories. The pictures showed the groom squad posing together during different festivities. He also welcomed his vadina (sister-in-law) with a sweet social media post, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate celebrations.

Follow Us

Couple get teary-eyed during rituals

5/11
Couple get teary-eyed during rituals

Several pictures captured Rashmika and Vijay visibly emotional during the traditional rituals, with the couple seen wiping away tears in heartfelt moments.

 

Follow Us

Floral décor with roses, orchids and banana leaves

6/11
Floral décor with roses, orchids and banana leaves

Viral pictures from the venue showed large stocks of flowers, including red roses, carnations, orchids, and other exotic blooms. Along with flowers, stacks of banana leaves and fruits were also seen being prepared as part of the wedding décor.

 

Follow Us

K-drama-themed celebrations

7/11
K-drama-themed celebrations

According to India Today, the wedding festivities began with a special K-drama-inspired evening as a tribute to Rashmika Mandanna’s fondness for Korean pop culture.

The highlight of the night was a customised cake designed around the K-drama concept, adding a personal and stylish touch to the celebrations.

Follow Us

‘Primal’ theme

8/11
‘Primal’ theme

A Mid-Day report stated that the wedding followed a ‘primal’ theme, inspired by how marriages were celebrated decades ago — with simple traditions, rooted rituals, and an old-world charm recreated beautifully.

Follow Us

Groom’s ‘Gangnam Style’ moment

9/11
Groom’s ‘Gangnam Style’ moment

One of the most talked-about moments of the night was an unexpected dance performance by Vijay. Insiders revealed that he performed Gangnam Style for Rashmika.

Friends and family soon joined in, turning the performance into a spontaneous and joyful celebration that became one of the defining memories of the evening.

Follow Us

Vijay arranges special dessert spread for Rashmika

10/11
Vijay arranges special dessert spread for Rashmika

According to Filmfare, Vijay Deverakonda arranged a special dessert spread for Rashmika, who is known for her love of sweets. A source said he personally ensured that her favourite desserts were included in the wedding menu.

 

Follow Us

Eeshaa Rebba shares her look from the wedding

11/11
Eeshaa Rebba shares her look from the wedding

Actor Eeshaa Rebba, who attended the wedding, shared her look for the celebrations. She was seen wearing a green and gold lehenga for the event.

 

Follow Us
Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda WeddingRashmika –Vijay WeddingRashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: first picsKodava wedding look
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
India semi final qualification scenario
India's Qualification scenario after SA thrash WI; How can Suryakumar Yadav's team qualify for semi-final? Explained
camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 head coaches for RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH: Stephen Fleming, Andy Flower, Ashish Nehra and... check full list
camera icon7
title
Chennai's Marina Beach
World's second-longest beach is in India? Around 13 km long, popular destination; It's name is...
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs ZIM Washout Scenario: What happens if India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 game is abandoned?
camera icon12
title
offbeat places in kerala
From Gavi to Varkala Cliff: Top 10 offbeat places to visit in Kerala for a peaceful and unique travel experience