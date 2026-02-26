Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: What is the Kodava ceremony? First photos of Ram–Sita inspired look, Vijay’s K-pop dance & unseen inside moments — all you need to know
Kodava wedding look
The Kodava bride’s attire differs from typical South Indian draping styles. The silk saree — often in shades of red or white with rich gold borders — is worn with pleats at the back instead of the front, symbolising strength and readiness rooted in the community’s martial heritage.
The regal look is completed with heavy gold temple jewellery, a veil pinned at the back, and the traditional Jomala waist belt, reflecting elegance and cultural pride.
Rashmika wore a sari gifted by her mother-in-law: Report
According to News18, Rashmika Mandanna wore a sari gifted to her by her mother-in-law, Madhavi Deverakonda. The look was reportedly inspired by the Ramayana, with the couple resembling Ram and Sita in their traditional attire.
Rashmika’s stunning entry
As per reports, during the Kodava ceremony, Rashmika made a breathtaking entry by walking down from a mountain path, creating an emotional and visually striking moment for the wedding rituals.
Anand Deverakonda shares inside pictures
Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda, shared two photos from the wedding on his Instagram stories. The pictures showed the groom squad posing together during different festivities. He also welcomed his vadina (sister-in-law) with a sweet social media post, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate celebrations.
Couple get teary-eyed during rituals
Several pictures captured Rashmika and Vijay visibly emotional during the traditional rituals, with the couple seen wiping away tears in heartfelt moments.
Floral décor with roses, orchids and banana leaves
Viral pictures from the venue showed large stocks of flowers, including red roses, carnations, orchids, and other exotic blooms. Along with flowers, stacks of banana leaves and fruits were also seen being prepared as part of the wedding décor.
K-drama-themed celebrations
According to India Today, the wedding festivities began with a special K-drama-inspired evening as a tribute to Rashmika Mandanna’s fondness for Korean pop culture.
The highlight of the night was a customised cake designed around the K-drama concept, adding a personal and stylish touch to the celebrations.
‘Primal’ theme
A Mid-Day report stated that the wedding followed a ‘primal’ theme, inspired by how marriages were celebrated decades ago — with simple traditions, rooted rituals, and an old-world charm recreated beautifully.
Groom’s ‘Gangnam Style’ moment
One of the most talked-about moments of the night was an unexpected dance performance by Vijay. Insiders revealed that he performed Gangnam Style for Rashmika.
Friends and family soon joined in, turning the performance into a spontaneous and joyful celebration that became one of the defining memories of the evening.
Vijay arranges special dessert spread for Rashmika
According to Filmfare, Vijay Deverakonda arranged a special dessert spread for Rashmika, who is known for her love of sweets. A source said he personally ensured that her favourite desserts were included in the wedding menu.
Eeshaa Rebba shares her look from the wedding
Actor Eeshaa Rebba, who attended the wedding, shared her look for the celebrations. She was seen wearing a green and gold lehenga for the event.
Trending Photos