Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: What is the Kodava ceremony? First photos of Ram–Sita inspired look, Vijay’s K-pop dance & unseen inside moments — all you need to know

The Kodava bride’s attire differs from typical South Indian draping styles. The silk saree — often in shades of red or white with rich gold borders — is worn with pleats at the back instead of the front, symbolising strength and readiness rooted in the community’s martial heritage.

The regal look is completed with heavy gold temple jewellery, a veil pinned at the back, and the traditional Jomala waist belt, reflecting elegance and cultural pride.