Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's leaked wedding invite, venue to expected guest list: How much is the combined net worth of this stunning 'Dear Comrade' couple?

Leaked Wedding Invite?

The alleged wedding card was printed with 'Vijay Deverakonda' at the top and signed 'Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)'. The text on the card reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony."

“As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."

However, Zee News Digital can't independently verify the authenticity of the card. Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed the wedding dates as yet.