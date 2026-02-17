Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's leaked wedding invite, venue to expected guest list: How much is the combined net worth of this stunning 'Dear Comrade' couple?
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding: From leaked invite to net worth - all you need to know about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding.
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding details
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding details: Pan-India stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding has kept the fans in high spirits - as the duo have managed to keep the details hush-hush. However, netizens once again started discussing the date and venue after a wedding invitation card went viral, which many claimed was a leaked invite of the star couple. Today, let's get to their wedding buzz and get to know whatever we know so far. From leaked invite to net worth - all you need to know about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Leaked Wedding Invite?
Leaked Wedding Invite?
The alleged wedding card was printed with 'Vijay Deverakonda' at the top and signed 'Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself)'. The text on the card reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment in our lives. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony."
“As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys. Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us."
However, Zee News Digital can't independently verify the authenticity of the card. Neither Rashmika nor Vijay has confirmed the wedding dates as yet.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's expected guest list
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's expected guest list
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reportedly set to tie the knot on February 26 in a private ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. According to Siasat.com, a grand reception is likely to be held in Hyderabad on March 4 which is expected to be a star-studded affair. The guests will include top names from Indian cinema and even political circles.
Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Ananya Panday, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Kiara Advani, Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Karan Johar among others might attend the reception.
Highest-Paid South Indian Actress
Highest-Paid South Indian Actress
Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna of Pushpa 1 and 2 fame is high on the popularity charts. She alos got rave reviews for her part in period drama Chhaava opposite Vicky Kaushal. She charges somewhere between Rs 4 - 8 crore per film as per IMDb.
Vijay Deverakonda's net worth
Vijay Deverakonda's net worth
One of the highest-paid Telugu actors, Vijay Deverakonda's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 50-70 crore, as per reports. Therefore, together Rashmika and Vijay's staggering wealth goes beyond a Rs 100 crore comfortably.
He owns a clothing brand called Rowdy Club and has a production company named King of the Hill Entertainment.
Rashmika Mandanna's net worth
Rashmika Mandanna's net worth
The popular and one of the highest-paid Pan India actresses, Rashmika made her debut with Kirik Party (2016) has been a part of super successful movies ever since including Pushpa: The Rise, Animal, and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 66 crore as of late 2025, according to Forbes.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's movies
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's movies
Rashmika and Vijay have featured in movies including Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. They also featured in Selfie Shuru Maadida Love Story which released in 2018.
Rashmika Mandanna's Car Collection
Rashmika Mandanna's Car Collection
The National Crush enjoys her drive in Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Toyota Innova, Hyundai Creta and Mercedez Benz C-Class.
Trending Photos