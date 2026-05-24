Real story behind Ram Charan’s Peddi: Meet Peddi Raju, the fearless village man who became the face of Buchi Babu Sana’s rustic sports drama

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In a recent interaction with M9, Buchi Babu Sana revealed that Peddi was inspired by a real boy from his hometown named Peddi Raju. According to the director, the young athlete left a deep impact on him years ago, and the character slowly evolved into the emotional foundation of the film. Buchi Babu explained that Peddi Raju came from an extremely poor family and worked as a daily wage labourer at construction sites to survive. Despite his difficult circumstances, he remained deeply passionate about sports and regularly participated in local cricket and basketball matches to earn additional income.

The director recalled that Peddi Raju was exceptionally talented and widely known in the area for his extraordinary sporting abilities. His performances were so dominant that local teams believed he could single-handedly change the outcome of matches. Buchi Babu shared that people from nearby villages would often stop the youngster from going to work because they wanted him to play for their teams instead. According to the filmmaker, locals were even willing to pay Peddi Raju to participate in tournaments due to his unmatched talent and competitive spirit.