Real story behind Ram Charan’s Peddi: Meet Peddi Raju, the fearless village man who became the face of Buchi Babu Sana’s rustic sports drama
Ram Charan’s upcoming sports drama Peddi has been creating strong buzz ever since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release. While the film’s intense rural backdrop and emotionally charged sports narrative have already grabbed attention, many may not know that the story also carries a real-life connection. Director Buchi Babu Sana recently revealed that the character and core emotion of the film were inspired by a real boy from his hometown named Peddi Raju, a gifted athlete whose extraordinary life journey became the foundation for the story.
About Peddi
The long-awaited sports action drama Peddi unveiled its official trailer, marking a major milestone for one of the most highly anticipated Indian films of 2026. In the trailer, Ram Charan portrays a spirited village athlete who excels across multiple sports, including cricket, wrestling, and running. Set against the backdrop of rural Andhra Pradesh in the 1980s, the story follows his journey as he unites his community and takes on injustice and powerful rivals, using sports as a means to defend their pride and identity.
Peddi Cast
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Ram Charan in the lead role, alongside Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles, with music composed by A. R. Rahman. Despite facing delays, the film has continued to generate strong momentum, and the newly released trailer is expected to further elevate anticipation ahead of its theatrical release.
Peddi real life story
In a recent interaction with M9, Buchi Babu Sana revealed that Peddi was inspired by a real boy from his hometown named Peddi Raju. According to the director, the character stayed with him for years before eventually becoming the soul of the film.
The Real-Life Inspiration Behind Peddi
In a recent interaction with M9, Buchi Babu Sana revealed that Peddi was inspired by a real boy from his hometown named Peddi Raju. According to the director, the young athlete left a deep impact on him years ago, and the character slowly evolved into the emotional foundation of the film. Buchi Babu explained that Peddi Raju came from an extremely poor family and worked as a daily wage labourer at construction sites to survive. Despite his difficult circumstances, he remained deeply passionate about sports and regularly participated in local cricket and basketball matches to earn additional income.
The director recalled that Peddi Raju was exceptionally talented and widely known in the area for his extraordinary sporting abilities. His performances were so dominant that local teams believed he could single-handedly change the outcome of matches. Buchi Babu shared that people from nearby villages would often stop the youngster from going to work because they wanted him to play for their teams instead. According to the filmmaker, locals were even willing to pay Peddi Raju to participate in tournaments due to his unmatched talent and competitive spirit.
How Peddi Raju’s Journey Became A Cinematic Character
Speaking about the emotional connection he felt with the boy’s story, Buchi Babu Sana said he gradually realised that Peddi Raju’s life possessed all the qualities of a powerful cinematic character. The filmmaker remembered being fascinated by the youngster’s determination, charisma, and ability to inspire people despite his hardships. Buchi Babu stated that every time he saw Peddi Raju playing sports or interacting with people, he felt there was a strong film character hidden within him.
The director further explained that the real-life athlete’s journey eventually became the backbone of Peddi’s narrative. Recalling his early thoughts about the character, Buchi Babu reportedly said, “He used to win matches single-handedly. I felt his personality and journey had the potential for a powerful cinematic character. That thought eventually became the foundation for the story of Peddi.” However, the filmmaker also clarified that while the film draws heavily from Peddi Raju’s life and personality, the final screenplay includes several fictional elements and dramatic additions created specifically for cinematic storytelling.
Ram Charan's Peddi delayed
Peddi has experienced several changes to its release schedule over the past few months. The film was originally slated to hit theatres on March 27, 2026, before being postponed to April 30 and later rescheduled once again to June 04. According to the makers, the repeated delays were primarily due to extended post-production work and their commitment to delivering a refined and high-quality final product to audiences.
Peddi Release Date
Peddi is now slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premieres scheduled for June 3.
(All Images: @alwaysramcharan/Instagram)
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