Real story behind Vijay Varma’s Matka King: Meet Ratan Khatri, Karachi-born man who rose from refugee to Mumbai’s gambling king
Who was Ratan Khatri?
In the series, Vijay Varma plays Brij Bhatti, a fictional character believed to be inspired by Ratan Khatri. While dramatised for screen, the essence of the character reflects Khatri’s larger-than-life presence in Mumbai’s gambling circuit.
From refugee to kingpin
Born in Karachi around 1932 into a Sindhi Hindu family, Khatri moved to Mumbai after the Partition of 1947. Like many displaced families, he started from scratch and took up small jobs within the city’s textile and trading sectors. It was during this time that he first came across early forms of matka betting.
Reinventing the matka game
Before Khatri’s entry, betting in Bombay largely revolved around cotton prices linked to the New York Cotton Exchange. The system was complicated and mostly restricted to traders.
Khatri changed that. In 1962, he launched his own version—popularly known as “Ratan Matka” or “Main Bazaar Matka.” He simplified the format into a number-based system that was easier for the general public to understand, making the game more accessible and widely popular.
Building a reputation for discipline
Unlike many operators at the time, Khatri built an image of structure and reliability. His system involved organised draws and clear processes, which gave bettors a sense of trust. Over time, he became the most recognisable face of the matka world, not just another bookmaker.
Setbacks and the Emergency
Khatri’s operations faced a major blow during the Emergency (1975–77) imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Authorities cracked down on illegal businesses, and Khatri was jailed for about 19 months.
Though he resumed operations after his release, the landscape had begun to shift. By the late 1980s and early 1990s, the matka trade was dealing with increased police pressure, growing mafia involvement, and internal conflicts. By 1993, Khatri had largely stepped away from the business.
A surprising Bollywood connection
Beyond gambling, Khatri also ventured into films. He produced Rangila Ratan, starring Rishi Kapoor and Parveen Babi, and even made a brief appearance in it.
In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, Rishi Kapoor mentioned Khatri, recalling how he would often ask actors to pick cards blending his gambling instincts with his film venture.
Death and legacy
Ratan Khatri passed away on May 9, 2020, at his residence in Tardeo, South Mumbai, following a cardiac arrest. He was 88.
Even years after his death, his influence on India’s underground betting culture remains unmatched. Many tried to replicate his model, but few managed to achieve the same scale, structure, or lasting legacy that defined the original “Matka King.”
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