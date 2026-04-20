Real story behind Vijay Varma’s Matka King: Meet Ratan Khatri, Karachi-born man who rose from refugee to Mumbai’s gambling king

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Before Khatri’s entry, betting in Bombay largely revolved around cotton prices linked to the New York Cotton Exchange. The system was complicated and mostly restricted to traders.

Khatri changed that. In 1962, he launched his own version—popularly known as “Ratan Matka” or “Main Bazaar Matka.” He simplified the format into a number-based system that was easier for the general public to understand, making the game more accessible and widely popular.