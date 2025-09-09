Remember Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Here's How She Looks Now, Latest Show & Unseen Pics
Meet Nidhi Bhanushali Aka Sonu From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Remember actress Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the character of Sonu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? The Gen-Z actress might have quit the sitcom long time back but her fans continue to follow her on social media platforms. She took a long break from acting and turned into a travel buff, often setting out on explorations. Today, let's find out what does she look like now and updates about her work:
Nidhi Bhanushali played Sonalika Bhide aka Sonu's character on the show for the longest time but made an exit in 2019. She quit the show long back but still fans love to dig out information about her. The young actress made her TV debut with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. She often drops stunning photos from her travel diary and lately has been donning a new hair style - dreadlocks. Nidhi took over the part of Sonu after the previous cast member (Jeel Mehta) from the serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah left the show.
Nidhi Bhanushali In Touch With TMKOC Cast
She told News18, "Yes, with some of them, absolutely," she said, adding, “I feel really grateful to have crossed paths with such wonderful human beings. Over the years, you build bonds that go beyond the screen. I’m very close to Dilkhush didi, who used to play Roshan Bhabhi, and Ambika didi, who plays Komal. They’ve always been like family, and we try to meet up whenever our schedules allow. With Kush and Bhavya, we stay in touch occasionally. Life gets busy, and it’s hard to align our different paths and timelines. But we always try to share the good moments with each other when we can. That connection remains, even if we’re not in touch every day."
On Quitting TMKOC
In an interview with News18, Nidhi opened up on quitting Taarak Mehta...“Leaving the show after seven wonderful years wasn’t an impulsive decision, it was a calling," she reflected, adding, “I felt it was time to step out and explore everything else the world had to offer. Working on the show was one of the most enriching experiences of my life, but I had always known there was more I wanted to do. I wanted to study more, travel, and experience life in a way that a 12-hour shoot day often doesn’t allow."
Nidhi Bhanushali's Educational Qualifications
Nidhi told News18 in an interview that she went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in Films, Television, and New Media Production, before going ahead in her journey to explore the places with her travel. She eventually pursued a master’s in Human Consciousness and Yogic Sciences, which helped her in understanding of self and the world. And now she is finally back to acting.
What Is Nidhi Bhanushali Doing Now?
Interestingly, Instagram launched a 7-episode microdrama series titled 'Party of Two', premiering exclusively on Instagram and Metaindia handles. The series is about two contrasting Gen-Z flatmatess starring Nidhi Bhanushali and Sunakshi Grover of FLAMES fame. The new concept is launched to push Gen Z into taking creative risks and engaging in a mobile-first storytelling.
Sonu Aka Nidhi Bhanushali's Stunning New Look
A complete detour of her character from Sonu - a little girl from Gokuldham society, Nidhi is now a grown-up Gen-Z looking fab in her casual yet free-soul vibe. From dreadlocks to stylish hairdo - Nidhi has rocked all types of avatars over the years she was missing from the telly scenes.
