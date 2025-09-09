3 / 7

She told News18, "Yes, with some of them, absolutely," she said, adding, “I feel really grateful to have crossed paths with such wonderful human beings. Over the years, you build bonds that go beyond the screen. I’m very close to Dilkhush didi, who used to play Roshan Bhabhi, and Ambika didi, who plays Komal. They’ve always been like family, and we try to meet up whenever our schedules allow. With Kush and Bhavya, we stay in touch occasionally. Life gets busy, and it’s hard to align our different paths and timelines. But we always try to share the good moments with each other when we can. That connection remains, even if we’re not in touch every day."