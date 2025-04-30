Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893688https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/remembering-rishi-kapoor-throwback-to-the-late-actor-s-most-controversial-yet-entertaining-tweets-2893688
NewsPhotos Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Throwback To The Late Actor’s Most Controversial Yet Entertaining Tweets
photoDetails

Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Throwback To The Late Actor’s Most Controversial Yet Entertaining Tweets

Late actor Rishi Kapoor was known not just for his legendary performances on-screen, but also for his unfiltered, witty, and often controversial presence on Twitter. As we mark the 5th death anniversary of the beloved star, here’s a look back at five of his most iconic tweets that left the internet stunned and entertained.
Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Follow Us

“I Am Not a Ranbir Mailbox”

1/5
“I Am Not a Ranbir Mailbox”

This tweet took the internet by storm. Since his son Ranbir Kapoor did not have a social media account, many fans began messaging Rishi Kapoor to reach out to the Saawariya actor.

Rishi Kapoor posted a photo of a cat with the message: “Another thing. I am NOT, and repeat NOT, Ranbir’s Post Box that you can drop messages or post them. Thank you, I remain yours truly – Rishi Kapoor.”

Follow Us

“Why Do Male/Female Actors Wear Dark Sunglasses at NIGHT?”

2/5
“Why Do Male/Female Actors Wear Dark Sunglasses at NIGHT?”

Taking a playful jab at his fellow Bollywood stars, Kapoor tweeted: “Why do male/female actors wear dark sun glasses in the NIGHT—especially at parties and airports where media hang around? Someone tell me this.”

 

Follow Us

“RK Chinese Food: My Future”

3/5
“RK Chinese Food: My Future”

The Mulk actor once tweeted a photo of a street food stall named RK Chinese Food, captioning it: “My future. After all the bashing I’ve got and threats to boycott my films, ab bas ye hi reh gaya hai!”

The tongue-in-cheek humor was classic Rishi Kapoor, poking fun at himself amidst criticism.

Follow Us

“Do You Drink Occasionally or Regularly?”

4/5
“Do You Drink Occasionally or Regularly?”

In one of his cheekiest tweets, Kapoor wrote: “Some fan just asked—‘Do you drink occasionally or regularly?’ I honestly replied—Occasionally. But the occasions come regularly!!!”

Fans loved his candidness and sharp humor.

Follow Us

Kim Kardashian vs Sacks of Onions

5/5
Kim Kardashian vs Sacks of Onions

One of his most talked-about tweets was a photo comparing reality TV star Kim Kardashian to a mesh bag full of onions. He simply captioned it: “Onions in a mesh bag.”

This tweet sparked laughter and some outrage—but remains one of his most remembered social media moments.

Follow Us
Rishi KapoorRishi Kapoor death anniversaryRishi Kapoor tweetsremembering rishi kapoorrishi kapoor fifth death anniversary
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
Indian batters without Orange Cap
10 Indian Batting Stars Who Never Won Orange Cap In IPL: Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina & More - Check Full List
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 young players
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Sai Sudarshan: 7 Rising Stars Of IPL 2025 Who Could Soon Play For India - In Pics
camera icon7
title
AI in Everyday Life
7 Ways AI Is Already Reshaping Your Everyday Life
camera icon8
title
IPL 2025 unsold players
David Warner To Kane Williamson: 8 Star Cricketers Who Went Unsold In IPL 2025 But Found A Home In PSL - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
business success story
Who Is Nidhi Tewari? Takes Charge As PM Modi’s Private Secretary – All About IFS Officer’s Role, Salary & Career
NEWS ON ONE CLICK