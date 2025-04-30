Remembering Rishi Kapoor: Throwback To The Late Actor’s Most Controversial Yet Entertaining Tweets
“I Am Not a Ranbir Mailbox”
This tweet took the internet by storm. Since his son Ranbir Kapoor did not have a social media account, many fans began messaging Rishi Kapoor to reach out to the Saawariya actor.
Rishi Kapoor posted a photo of a cat with the message: “Another thing. I am NOT, and repeat NOT, Ranbir’s Post Box that you can drop messages or post them. Thank you, I remain yours truly – Rishi Kapoor.”
“Why Do Male/Female Actors Wear Dark Sunglasses at NIGHT?”
Taking a playful jab at his fellow Bollywood stars, Kapoor tweeted: “Why do male/female actors wear dark sun glasses in the NIGHT—especially at parties and airports where media hang around? Someone tell me this.”
“RK Chinese Food: My Future”
The Mulk actor once tweeted a photo of a street food stall named RK Chinese Food, captioning it: “My future. After all the bashing I’ve got and threats to boycott my films, ab bas ye hi reh gaya hai!”
The tongue-in-cheek humor was classic Rishi Kapoor, poking fun at himself amidst criticism.
“Do You Drink Occasionally or Regularly?”
In one of his cheekiest tweets, Kapoor wrote: “Some fan just asked—‘Do you drink occasionally or regularly?’ I honestly replied—Occasionally. But the occasions come regularly!!!”
Fans loved his candidness and sharp humor.
Kim Kardashian vs Sacks of Onions
One of his most talked-about tweets was a photo comparing reality TV star Kim Kardashian to a mesh bag full of onions. He simply captioned it: “Onions in a mesh bag.”
This tweet sparked laughter and some outrage—but remains one of his most remembered social media moments.
