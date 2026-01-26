Republic Day 2026: Best patriotic movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & more
This Republic Day 2026, celebrate the pride of the nation from your screen with a curated list of the best patriotic movies on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and more.
Ae Watan Mere Watan (Amazon Prime Video)
Ae Watan Mere Watan tells the inspiring story of Usha Mehta, a young freedom fighter who set up an underground radio network during the 1942 Quit India Movement. Brought to life by Sara Ali Khan, the film highlights the quiet courage of ordinary citizens whose collective resistance became a powerful force in India’s fight for independence.
Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)
This film chronicles the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero and recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Blending intense combat sequences with emotional depth, it pays tribute to his extraordinary courage and unwavering dedication while capturing a defining chapter in modern Indian military history.
Major (Netflix)
Major is a gripping spy thriller on Netflix that chronicles the life of Indian Army officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who made the ultimate sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Based on real events, the film blends intense action with deeply moving storytelling, anchored by a powerful, emotionally resonant performance, making it a compelling watch this Republic Day.
Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (ZEE5)
Parmanu traces the strategic mission that led to India emerging as a nuclear power, drawing inspiration from the real events surrounding the 1998 nuclear tests. Starring John Abraham and Diana Penty, the film captures a defining moment in India’s strategic history, blending historical context with gripping drama.
Sam Bahadur (Zee5)
Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama that chronicles the life of one of India’s most revered military leaders, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film highlights his exceptional leadership and strategic brilliance while offering an inspiring perspective on courage, sacrifice, and service.
Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee 5)
Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) is a gripping Indian action film inspired by the real-life 2016 Uri terror attack and the Indian Army’s swift retaliatory covert operation across the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, the film chronicles the meticulous planning and execution of the surgical strikes, capturing the spirit of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice while highlighting India’s resolute response to terrorism.
Special Ops (Jio Hotstar)
Special Ops is a high-octane espionage thriller that tracks the relentless pursuit of a shadowy terror mastermind by Himmat Singh, a seasoned RAW officer leading an elite covert unit. Kay Kay Menon anchors the series with a commanding performance, backed by a strong ensemble cast featuring Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, and Vinay Pathak.
(All Images: IMDb)
