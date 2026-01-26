Republic Day 2026: Best patriotic movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar & more

6 / 7

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) is a gripping Indian action film inspired by the real-life 2016 Uri terror attack and the Indian Army’s swift retaliatory covert operation across the Line of Control into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, the film chronicles the meticulous planning and execution of the surgical strikes, capturing the spirit of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice while highlighting India’s resolute response to terrorism.