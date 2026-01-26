Advertisement
Republic Day Special: Actors who played real-life heroes on the big screen – Varun Dhawan to Alia Bhatt
Republic Day Special: Actors who played real-life heroes on the big screen – Varun Dhawan to Alia Bhatt

India celebrates Republic Day today, and it’s a fitting occasion to look back at actors who have brought real-life heroes to the big screen, portraying patriotism in ways that stay with audiences. Here’s a look at some notable performances by actors who stepped into the shoes of real-life personalities.
Updated:Jan 26, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal – Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal – Sam Bahadur

In Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal stepped into the role of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw with such commitment that he blurred the lines between reel and reality. From the uniform and steely gaze to the grit in his body language, Vicky didn’t just portray the character — he truly embodied it.

Varun Dhawan – Border 2

Varun Dhawan – Border 2

Varun Dhawan captured the passion and resolve of Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, in Border 2. The actor paid tribute to the bravery of Col. Dahiya, who led his troops with courage during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and was awarded India’s highest military honour, the Param Vir Chakra.

 

John Abraham – The Diplomat

John Abraham – The Diplomat

John Abraham’s character in The Diplomat is based on Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Jitender Pal Singh, who helped bring Uzma Ahmed back from Pakistan. Known for choosing patriotic roles in recent years, John added another meaningful performance to his body of work.

Janhvi Kapoor – Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor – Gunjan Saxena

In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Janhvi Kapoor portrayed the titular Indian Air Force officer, the first woman to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. She demonstrated her ability to go beyond glamour and convincingly bring a real-life hero to the screen.

Alia Bhatt – Raazi

Alia Bhatt – Raazi

Alia Bhatt played Sehmat, a female Indian spy who delivered critical information during the Indo-Pakistan war, in Raazi. Celebrated for her range and versatility, Alia delivered one of her most memorable performances, adding depth and intensity to her filmography.

Sidharth Malhotra – Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra – Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra portrayed Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah (2021), following his journey from cadet to officer in the Kargil War. Martyred during Operation Vijay in 1999, Vikram Batra’s heroism was powerfully brought to life by Sidharth, earning widespread acclaim.

 

Agastya Nanda – Ikkis

Agastya Nanda – Ikkis

Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, made his big-screen debut in Ikkis, portraying 2nd Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee. The film follows Khetarpal’s journey from training to the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Agastya played the lead role, with the late Dharmendra portraying his father, Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal.

Farhan Akhtar – 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar – 120 Bahadur

Farhan Akhtar returned to the big screen with 120 Bahadur, portraying Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in the story of the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Major Bhati was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery, and Farhan’s performance honoured his legacy.

