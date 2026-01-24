Advertisement
Republic Day special: From Raazi to Border 2; 5 Actresses who brought stories of courage and patriotism to life
photoDetails

Republic Day special: From Raazi to Border 2; 5 Actresses who brought stories of courage and patriotism to life

Republic Day 2026:  From Raazi to Border 2, five actresses have powerfully portrayed courageous, patriotic characters, bringing stories of bravery to life.

 

Jan 24, 2026
Republic Day 2026

1/6
Republic Day 2026

Republic Day is the perfect time to binge powerful patriotic films, and these five celebrated actresses have delivered some of the most impactful performances in recent times, bringing stories of courage and national pride to life on the big screen.

 

Janhvi Kapoor

2/6
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor portrays Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, one of the first women to fly in combat during the 1999 Kargil War, showcasing that national service transcends gender.

 

Yami Gautam Dhar

3/6
Yami Gautam Dhar

In URI: The Surgical Strike, Yami Gautam Dhar shines as a composed, intelligent intelligence officer, underscoring the crucial role of strategy in national security.

 

Anya Singh

4/6
Anya Singh

In Border 2, Anya Singh portrays Ahan Shetty’s on‑screen wife, capturing the emotional toll on families of soldiers, a role made deeply personal by her grandfather’s service in the 1971 war.

 

Sonam Kapoor

5/6
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor delivers a powerful, authentic performance as brave flight attendant Neerja Bhanot, whose courage and duty-driven heroism make the film a landmark box‑office success.

 

Alia Bhatt

6/6
Alia Bhatt

In Raazi, Alia Bhatt delivers a powerful performance as Sehmat, a young Indian spy who marries into a Pakistani military family, showcasing patriotism through quiet strength and emotional sacrifice.

 

Republic Day 2026Republic DayRepublic Day 2026 moviesNeerjaRaaziAlia BhattYami GautamBorder 2Border 2 reviewBorderUrigunjan saxenaSonam KapoorPatriotic films
