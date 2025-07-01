Richer Than Elon Musk: This Superhero - Not Iron Man, Thor Or Superman - Is Richest With $500 Billion Net Worth
Iron Man’s Net Worth
Tony Stark, the genius inventor and owner of Stark Industries, has an estimated net worth of $12.4 billion as of 2024, according to MSN. Despite his wealth, he doesn’t even come close to the real king of cash.
Professor X’s Wealth
According to the same MSN report, Charles Xavier, founder of the X-Men and Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, holds a fortune of around $3.5 billion.
Thor’s Royal Riches
Thor may be the prince of Asgard with access to its cosmic treasures, but CBR notes that despite his royal status, Thor is not the wealthiest Avenger.
Who Is the Richest?
As reported by Hindustan Times, the title of the richest superhero belongs to Black Panther (T’Challa), whose wealth stems from Wakanda’s priceless vibranium reserves with estimated net worth: $500 billion.
Richer Than Real-World Billionaires
T’Challa’s fictional fortune of $500 billion makes him richer than even real-world tycoons like Elon Musk ($406.5B), Mark Zuckerberg ($254.6B), and Jeff Bezos ($233.4B), according to Forbes.
More Than Money, A King with Power
T’Challa is also a political leader, warrior, and scientific visionary. As king of Wakanda and the Black Panther, he controls the most technologically advanced nation on Earth.
