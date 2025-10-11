Rise And Fall Contestants And Their Education Qualifications: Aarush Bhola, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma — Who’s The Most Qualified With A Doctor’s Degree?
Aditya Narayan
Popular singer Aditya Narayan reportedly completed his Diploma in English Contemporary Music from London. He also studied at SIES College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Mumbai.
He did his early schooling in Mumbai before heading to the UK to pursue formal musical training.
Kiku Sharda
The beloved comedian Kiku Sharda reportedly attended Don Bosco High School in Mumbai for his schooling and graduated from Narsee Monjee College. He also completed a PGDBM from Chetana’s Institute of Management Studies and Research.
Kubbra Sait
Kubbra Sait has reportedly earned a Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) degree in Finance and Marketing from the National Institute of Information and Management Sciences in Bangalore. After completing her college education, she worked in Dubai for three years as an account manager at Microsoft. Later, she transitioned into the entertainment industry.
Aahana Kumra
Aahana Kumra reportedly studied at Mary Immaculate Girls High School and La Martiniere Girls’ College for her schooling. She later attended H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai, where she earned a degree in Commerce and Economics along with a diploma in vocational advertising.
Aahana is best known for her performances in films like Lipstick Under My Burkha and web series such as Maharani.
Dhanashree Verma
Dhanashree Verma reportedly completed her graduation in Medical Sciences, specializing in Dentistry, from D.Y. Patil University in Navi Mumbai.
She completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai before pursuing higher education in the medical field. She even practiced as a dentist before switching her career path to dance.
Arjun Bijlani
Famous TV actor Arjun Bijlani reportedly studied at Bombay Scottish School. He later earned a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai.
Aarush Bhola
YouTuber Aarush Bhola has reportedly studied at ABES Engineering College. He completed his primary, secondary, and higher education from private schools in Delhi, India.
Akriti Negi
The winner of Splitsvilla 15 completed her schooling in Lucknow. She was reportedly a professional badminton player and represented Uttar Pradesh in several championships, winning multiple titles.
