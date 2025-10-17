Rise and Fall Grand Finale: Arjun Bijlani Lifts Trophy, A Look At His Staggering Net Worth, Car Collection, And Marriage
Arjun Bijlani Wins 'Rise and Fall'
The popular television actor emerged as the winner of the reality show 'Rise and Fall', following a dramatic finale filled with unexpected turns and heartfelt moments.
Emotional Victory Speech
In his winning speech, Arjun reflected on the show’s challenges, calling it a journey of growth and resilience, and thanked fellow contestants, especially Aarush and Arbaz, for supporting him in the final vote.
Top-3 Twist
Ex-contestants voted for the final winner, with Akriti Negi receiving the highest votes initially but ultimately exiting the Top-3 race.
Grand Finale Appearance by King & Aastha Gill
The finale was further elevated by performances and promotions for 'I-POPSTAR', bringing energy and excitement to the stage.
Acknowledging All Contestants
Arjun credited each player, regardless of conflict or camaraderie, for shaping his journey and contributing to his success.
A Star On and Off Screen
Known for shows like 'Naagin', 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Arjun has also hosted several reality shows and built a massive fanbase over his decade-long career.
Arjun Bijlani Marriage
Arjun Bijlani has been happily married to Neha Swami since 2013, and together they share a strong bond filled with love and mutual support.
Net Worth
As per a report by Times of India, Arjun's net worth of Rs 30 crore. Arjun owns luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz, Audi Q7, and BMW X5, reflecting his stature in the entertainment industry.
