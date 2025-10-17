Advertisement
Rise And Fall Grand Finale, Expected Winner's Name, Photos: Meet Top 6 Contenders On Ashneer Grover's Show - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit And Akriti Negi
photoDetails

Rise And Fall Grand Finale, Expected Winner's Name, Photos: Meet Top 6 Contenders On Ashneer Grover's Show - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit And Akriti Negi

Rise And Fall Grand Finale, Expected Winner's Name: Meet Top 6 Contenders On Ashneer Grover's Show - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaz Patel to Aarush Bhola.

Updated:Oct 17, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Rise And Fall Grand Finale Date, Time, Top 6 Contestants Names

1/9
Rise And Fall Grand Finale Date, Time, Top 6 Contestants Names

Rise And Fall Grand Finale Date, Time, Contestants Names: After days of chase, challenges and fights on Rise And Fall - the new reality show on Amazon MX Player, the race to grand finale has begun. The show headlined by Ashneer Grover saw a divide between two starkly opposite worlds of Rulers (staying in the penthouse) and the Workers ( dumped in the basement). The Rulers bask in luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers grind in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. With the ultimate shutdown, Rise and Fall tower now stands with its top six finalists. Watch the finale of Rise and Fall for free, tomorrow on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM. Let's meet the TOP 6 Contestants on Rise And Fall ahead of its grand finale:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Rise And Fall Winner's Prize Money

2/9
Rise And Fall Winner's Prize Money

Rise And Fall grand finale will be held on October 17, 2025 and that's when the winner's name will be announced. The winner will take home the entire prize pot earned by the rulers throughout the show's duration, which is about Rs 30 lakh.

Rise And Fall Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch

3/9
Rise And Fall Grand Finale: When and Where To Watch

Rise And Fall is available on MX Player and was premiered on September 6, 2025 with episodes rolling out everyday. Watch the finale of Rise and Fall for free, tomorrow on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM. 

Meet Aarush Bhola

4/9
Meet Aarush Bhola

Aarush Bhola has been bold, brash, and unapologetically real, bringing his fitness journey and unfiltered energy straight into the show. Ahead of the finale telecast, some portals even suggest that he has reportedly won the show beating Arbaz and Arjun. But no official word is out yet on this.

Who Is Nayandeep Rakshit

5/9
Who Is Nayandeep Rakshit

A former journalist turned reality TV star, Nayandeep formed friendships and made promises with most contestants on the show. His strategies and alliances also worked well for him to reach this far in the game. 

Meet Dhanashree Verma

6/9
Meet Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree has been a constant newsmaker on the show. Whether it's about her personal life outside or friendship with Arbaz inside the penthouse - it has always been in headlines. Let's see if she goes ahead in the grand finale race and clinches the trophy.

Who Is Arbaz Patel

7/9
Who Is Arbaz Patel

Arbaz Patel, right from the start has been making news inside the penthouse as well as basement. His competitive nature, consistency or strategize and form alliances has been appreciated by fans but criticised by fellow contestants. Despite all of the fights, he is in the top 6 finalists race.

Meet Arjun Bijlani

8/9
Meet Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani remains one of the most talked about contestant on the show. He is known for his sharp strategies and resilience. Arjun moved from worker to ruler, finally reaching the finals. According to several TV news tracker and social media pages, Arjun Bijlani is reportedly the highest-paid contestant on Rise and Fall charging around Rs 10-12 lakh per week. However, it has not been officially confirmed. 

Meet Akriti Negi

9/9
Meet Akriti Negi

The latest episode saw the unexpected announcement of the 'Basement ka ultimate shut down!'. The rulers get one final opportunity to decide which worker deserves to rise and become a ruler, while the remaining two say their goodbyes. Akriti secures the highest votes, followed by Bali with two, while Manisha Rani receives none. This shows Sachin Bali and Manisha Rani the exit door while Akriti becomes the finalist. 

