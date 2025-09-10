Rise & Fall Contestants Net Worth: Not Dhanashree Verma And Arjun Bijlani, THIS Is The Richest Contestant Of Ashneer Grover's Show
Dhanashree Verma
Dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma grabbed headlines for her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. According to multiple media reports, Dhanashree's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 24 crore
Arjun Bijlani
Actor Arjun Bijlani, known for his work in Naagin and Laughter Chef, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 30 crore, according to a report by ABP. While his exact net worth is not explicitly stated, his luxurious car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz, an Audi Q7, and a BMW X5.
Kubra Sait
The same ABP report states that Son of Sardaar 2 actress, TV presenter, and model Kubra Sait owns property worth Rs 25 crore.
Ananya Bangar
According to several reports, Ananya Banger's estimated net worth is around Rs 30–35 lakh, primarily from social media influencing and brand collaborations.
Pawan Singh
Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, who earned massive fame for his work in the industry, has an estimated net worth of Rs 16.75 crore, as per reports by ABP and Amar Ujala.
Aarush Bhola
YouTuber Aarush Bhola, also seen in Rise and Fall, has created assets worth Rs 12–15 crore through his content.
Kiku Sharda
Kiku Sharda is the richest contestant of Rise and Fall. According to reports, his total net worth is between Rs 33–40 crore.
Akriti Negi
While there are no publicly verified figures for Akriti Negi's exact net worth, it is estimated to be between Rs 33–55 lakh, as per a website named Chronical Heroes.
Aditya Narayan
As of 2022, various media reports estimated Aditya Narayan's net worth at around Rs 7 crore.
Who is the richest contestant?
Kiku Sharda takes the top spot as the richest contestant on Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise and Fall.
Trending Photos