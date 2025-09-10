Advertisement
Rise & Fall Contestants Net Worth: Not Dhanashree Verma And Arjun Bijlani, THIS Is The Richest Contestant Of Ashneer Grover's Show

Ashneer Grover's reality show Rise and Fall is grabbing attention for its unique concept and controversial contestants. Let’s take a look at who’s the richest of them all.
Updated:Sep 10, 2025, 08:59 PM IST
Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree Verma

Dancer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma grabbed headlines for her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. According to multiple media reports, Dhanashree's estimated net worth is approximately Rs 24 crore

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani

Actor Arjun Bijlani, known for his work in Naagin and Laughter Chef, reportedly has a net worth of Rs 30 crore, according to a report by ABP. While his exact net worth is not explicitly stated, his luxurious car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz, an Audi Q7, and a BMW X5.

 

Kubra Sait

Kubra Sait

The same ABP report states that Son of Sardaar 2 actress, TV presenter, and model Kubra Sait owns property worth Rs 25 crore.

Ananya Bangar

Ananya Bangar

According to several reports, Ananya Banger's estimated net worth is around Rs 30–35 lakh, primarily from social media influencing and brand collaborations.

 

Pawan Singh

Pawan Singh

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh, who earned massive fame for his work in the industry, has an estimated net worth of Rs 16.75 crore, as per reports by ABP and Amar Ujala.

 

Aarush Bhola

Aarush Bhola

YouTuber Aarush Bhola, also seen in Rise and Fall, has created assets worth Rs 12–15 crore through his content.

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda is the richest contestant of Rise and Fall. According to reports, his total net worth is between Rs 33–40 crore.

Akriti Negi

Akriti Negi

While there are no publicly verified figures for Akriti Negi's exact net worth, it is estimated to be between Rs 33–55 lakh, as per a website named Chronical Heroes.

 

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan

As of 2022, various media reports estimated Aditya Narayan's net worth at around Rs 7 crore.

Who is the richest contestant?

Who is the richest contestant?

Kiku Sharda takes the top spot as the richest contestant on Ashneer Grover’s reality show Rise and Fall.

Rise & Fall Contestants Net WorthRise & Fall contestantsDhanashree Verma net worthKubra Sait net worth
NEWS ON ONE CLICK