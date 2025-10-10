S. S. Rajamouli Through The Years – From Assistant Director To Global Icon

photoDetails

Born on October 10, 1973, S. S. Rajamouli is an Indian filmmaker known for directing films such as Baahubali and RRR. He began his career with television serials and later moved to feature films, working on large-scale productions with action and visual effects. His films have received attention both in India and internationally. Today, on his birthday, Rajamouli’s work is noted for its impact on Telugu cinema and its reach to audiences around the world.