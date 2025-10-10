Advertisement
S. S. Rajamouli Through The Years – From Assistant Director To Global Icon
S. S. Rajamouli Through The Years – From Assistant Director To Global Icon

Born on October 10, 1973, S. S. Rajamouli is an Indian filmmaker known for directing films such as Baahubali and RRR. He began his career with television serials and later moved to feature films, working on large-scale productions with action and visual effects. His films have received attention both in India and internationally. Today, on his birthday, Rajamouli’s work is noted for its impact on Telugu cinema and its reach to audiences around the world.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
The Visionary Filmmaker

The Visionary Filmmaker

Born on October 10, 1973, in Raichur, Karnataka, S. S. Rajamouli is a visionary filmmaker known for epic storytelling and visual grandeur.

Early Life and Career Beginnings

S S Rajamouli

S. S. Rajamouli, son of renowned screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, began his career directing television serials for ETV. He made his film debut with “Student No.1” (2001) starring Jr. NTR.

Assistant Director to Film Debut

S S Rajamouli

Before becoming a director, Rajamouli worked as an assistant director under veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao.

Rise in the Industry

S S Rajamouli

With blockbuster films such as Simhadri (2003), Sye (2004), and Vikramarkudu (2006), S. S. Rajamouli established a reputation for combining strong emotional storytelling with wide commercial appeal.

Magadheera – The Turning Point

S S Rajamouli

Released in 2009, Magadheera marked a turning point in S. S. Rajamouli’s career. A reincarnation saga packed with action and emotion, it broke box office records and made Rajamouli a household name.

The Baahubali and RRR Era – Global Fame

S S Rajamouli

Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) redefined Indian cinema with epic visuals and groundbreaking storytelling. In 2022 RRR became a worldwide movie that won an Oscar for “Naatu Naatu” and made Rajamouli a global icon.

Legacy of a Visionary

S S Rajamouli

From an assistant director to an international name, Rajamouli has significantly influenced Indian cinema. In 2016, he was honoured with Padma Shri for his contributions. (Images credit: Zee Photos)

S S Rajamouli Telugu Cinema industry baahubali director SS Rajamouli RRR Oscars
