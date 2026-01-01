Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2999943https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/sai-pallavi-simar-bhatia-ahaan-shetty-more-8-much-anticipated-bollywood-debuts-to-watch-out-for-in-2026-2999943
NewsPhotosSai Pallavi, Simar Bhatia, Ahaan Shetty & More: 8 Much-Anticipated Bollywood Debuts To Watch Out For In 2026
photoDetails

Sai Pallavi, Simar Bhatia, Ahaan Shetty & More: 8 Much-Anticipated Bollywood Debuts To Watch Out For In 2026

As 2026 draws closer, Bollywood fans have plenty to look forward to. The year promises a fresh wave of talent, with star kids, South Indian sensations, and new faces all set to make their much-anticipated big-screen debuts. From grand mythological epics to romantic musicals and war dramas, here are eight debuts that have already created major buzz.
Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Suhana Khan

1/8
Suhana Khan

After making her OTT debut in 2023 with The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her theatrical debut alongside her superstar father in the action thriller King. The film is one of the most awaited releases of 2026 and marks a significant milestone in her career.

 

Follow Us

Agastya Nanda

2/8
Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, who also debuted on OTT with The Archies, will step into theatres with Ikkis. Scheduled to release on January 1, 2026, the war drama holds special significance as it is reportedly veteran actor Dharmendra’s final film.

Follow Us

Simar Bhatia

3/8
Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is all set to enter Bollywood with Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The war drama, releasing on January 1, 2026, introduces her in a powerful, content-driven project.

Follow Us

Sai Pallavi

4/8
Sai Pallavi

Celebrated South Indian actress Sai Pallavi officially makes her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. Known for her natural performances and grace, her casting has generated immense excitement ahead of the film’s Diwali 2026 release.

 

Follow Us

Sreeleela

5/8
Sreeleela

“Kissik” fame Sreeleela is set to charm Hindi film audiences with her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic musical Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The film is expected to hit screens in May 2026.

Follow Us

Yashvardhan Ahuja

6/8
Yashvardhan Ahuja

Son of veteran actor Govinda, Yashvardhan Ahuja is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Baby. His launch marks another notable star-kid entry in 2026.

 

Follow Us

Medha Rana

7/8
Medha Rana

Model-turned-actress Medha Rana will make her big-screen debut as part of the ensemble cast in the highly anticipated war sequel Border 2, stepping into a large-scale, patriotic drama.

Follow Us

Ahaan Shetty

8/8
Ahaan Shetty

Son of Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Shetty will be seen in a major war epic with Border 2, scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. The film marks his entry into big-budget, mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Follow Us
Bollywood debut in 2026anticipated debuts in 2026ahaan shetty debutsuhana khan debutSimar BhatiaSai Pallavi Ramayanamedha rana debut
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Happy New Year 2026
Hosting New Year’s Eve At Home? 7 Tasty Dinner Ideas That Will Make Everyone Ask For Seconds
camera icon10
title
Khushi Mukherjee Suryakumar Yadav
Meet Khushi Mukherjee: Splitsvilla Star, Model & Actress Who Claimed Suryakumar Yadav Messaged Her
camera icon10
title
New Year’s eve
New Year’s Eve: Did You Know Which Country Celebrates First and Last? Check Where India Stands In The Countdown To January 1, 2026
camera icon7
title
New Year 2026
New Year 2026: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai–Abhishek Bachchan And Other Celebs Ring In Festivities Abroad
camera icon12
title
Ellyse Perry dating
Is Ellyse Perry Getting Married? Inside RCB Star’s Love Life