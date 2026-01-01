Sai Pallavi, Simar Bhatia, Ahaan Shetty & More: 8 Much-Anticipated Bollywood Debuts To Watch Out For In 2026
Suhana Khan
After making her OTT debut in 2023 with The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her theatrical debut alongside her superstar father in the action thriller King. The film is one of the most awaited releases of 2026 and marks a significant milestone in her career.
Agastya Nanda
Agastya Nanda, who also debuted on OTT with The Archies, will step into theatres with Ikkis. Scheduled to release on January 1, 2026, the war drama holds special significance as it is reportedly veteran actor Dharmendra’s final film.
Simar Bhatia
Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is all set to enter Bollywood with Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The war drama, releasing on January 1, 2026, introduces her in a powerful, content-driven project.
Sai Pallavi
Celebrated South Indian actress Sai Pallavi officially makes her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. Known for her natural performances and grace, her casting has generated immense excitement ahead of the film’s Diwali 2026 release.
Sreeleela
“Kissik” fame Sreeleela is set to charm Hindi film audiences with her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic musical Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The film is expected to hit screens in May 2026.
Yashvardhan Ahuja
Son of veteran actor Govinda, Yashvardhan Ahuja is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Baby. His launch marks another notable star-kid entry in 2026.
Medha Rana
Model-turned-actress Medha Rana will make her big-screen debut as part of the ensemble cast in the highly anticipated war sequel Border 2, stepping into a large-scale, patriotic drama.
Ahaan Shetty
Son of Suniel Shetty, Ahaan Shetty will be seen in a major war epic with Border 2, scheduled for release on January 23, 2026. The film marks his entry into big-budget, mainstream Bollywood cinema.
Trending Photos