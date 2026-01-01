photoDetails

english

2999902

Sai Pallavi, Simar Bhatia, Ahaan Shetty & More: 8 Much-Anticipated Bollywood Debuts To Watch Out For In 2026

As 2026 draws closer, Bollywood fans have plenty to look forward to. The year promises a fresh wave of talent, with star kids, South Indian sensations, and new faces all set to make their much-anticipated big-screen debuts. From grand mythological epics to romantic musicals and war dramas, here are eight debuts that have already created major buzz.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/sai-pallavi-simar-bhatia-ahaan-shetty-more-8-much-anticipated-bollywood-debuts-to-watch-out-for-in-2026-2999943

Srujani Mohinta | Updated:Jan 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST

Suhana Khan 1 / 8 After making her OTT debut in 2023 with The Archies, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is set to make her theatrical debut alongside her superstar father in the action thriller King. The film is one of the most awaited releases of 2026 and marks a significant milestone in her career. Follow Us

Agastya Nanda 2 / 8 Agastya Nanda, who also debuted on OTT with The Archies, will step into theatres with Ikkis. Scheduled to release on January 1, 2026, the war drama holds special significance as it is reportedly veteran actor Dharmendra’s final film. Follow Us

Simar Bhatia 3 / 8 Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is all set to enter Bollywood with Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan. The war drama, releasing on January 1, 2026, introduces her in a powerful, content-driven project. Follow Us

Sai Pallavi 4 / 8 Celebrated South Indian actress Sai Pallavi officially makes her Bollywood debut as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1. Known for her natural performances and grace, her casting has generated immense excitement ahead of the film’s Diwali 2026 release. Follow Us

Sreeleela 5 / 8 “Kissik” fame Sreeleela is set to charm Hindi film audiences with her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic musical Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. The film is expected to hit screens in May 2026. Follow Us

Yashvardhan Ahuja 6 / 8 Son of veteran actor Govinda, Yashvardhan Ahuja is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit film Baby. His launch marks another notable star-kid entry in 2026. Follow Us

Medha Rana 7 / 8 Model-turned-actress Medha Rana will make her big-screen debut as part of the ensemble cast in the highly anticipated war sequel Border 2, stepping into a large-scale, patriotic drama. Follow Us