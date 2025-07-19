‘Saiyaara’ Cast Fees REVEALED: Ahaan Panday Or Aneet Padda - Which Debutant Earned More?
Saiyaara’s Record-Breaking Performance
Despite featuring two newcomers, Saiyaara has emerged as a box office success, outperforming recent Bollywood biggies like Housefull 5 and Raid 2.
Saiyaara’s Budget
According to reports, Saiyaara was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.
Fee for New Talent
A report by Times Now stated that Yash Raj Films typically offers a standard fee ranging from ₹3 to ₹5 crore to new talent in their debut projects.
Who Earned More — Ahaan or Aneet?
According to the same report, Ahaan Panday reportedly earned more than his co-star Aneet Padda.
Mohit Suri’s Salary
The report also mentioned that Saiyaara director Mohit Suri typically charges between Rs 6 to Rs 8 crore per film, depending on his success rate. However, YRF has not officially disclosed the remuneration of the film’s cast or director.
Saiyaara’s First-Day Collection
As per trade tracking platform Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned an impressive Rs 20 crore on its opening day.
Saiyaara :Gen Z’s Aashiqui?
The film has drawn comparisons to the 2013 hit Aashiqui 2 due to its emotionally charged storyline and soulful music, leading many to call it Gen Z’s version of the classic romance.
