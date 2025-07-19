Advertisement
NewsPhotos‘Saiyaara’ Cast Fees REVEALED: Ahaan Panday Or Aneet Padda - Which Debutant Earned More?
photoDetails

‘Saiyaara’ Cast Fees REVEALED: Ahaan Panday Or Aneet Padda - Which Debutant Earned More?

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been making headlines since its release and shattered box office records on its opening day. Here's a look at how much the debutants earned for the film.
Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
Saiyaara’s Record-Breaking Performance

Saiyaara’s Record-Breaking Performance

Despite featuring two newcomers, Saiyaara has emerged as a box office success, outperforming recent Bollywood biggies like Housefull 5 and Raid 2.

Saiyaara’s Budget

Saiyaara’s Budget

According to reports, Saiyaara was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Fee for New Talent

Fee for New Talent

A report by Times Now stated that Yash Raj Films typically offers a standard fee ranging from ₹3 to ₹5 crore to new talent in their debut projects.

Who Earned More — Ahaan or Aneet?

Who Earned More — Ahaan or Aneet?

According to the same report, Ahaan Panday reportedly earned more than his co-star Aneet Padda.

Mohit Suri’s Salary

Mohit Suri’s Salary

The report also mentioned that Saiyaara director Mohit Suri typically charges between Rs 6 to Rs 8 crore per film, depending on his success rate. However, YRF has not officially disclosed the remuneration of the film’s cast or director.

 

Saiyaara’s First-Day Collection

Saiyaara’s First-Day Collection

As per trade tracking platform Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned an impressive Rs 20 crore on its opening day.

 

Saiyaara :Gen Z’s Aashiqui?

Saiyaara :Gen Z’s Aashiqui?

The film has drawn comparisons to the 2013 hit Aashiqui 2 due to its emotionally charged storyline and soulful music, leading many to call it Gen Z’s version of the classic romance.

 

(All Image: Movie trailer/ Imdb/ X)

Saiyaarasaiyaara cast feessaiyaara buzzMohit SuriAhaan PandayAneet Paddasaiyaara cast salary
