‘Saiyaara’ Cast Fees REVEALED: Ahaan Panday Or Aneet Padda - Which Debutant Earned More?

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara has been making headlines since its release and shattered box office records on its opening day. Here's a look at how much the debutants earned for the film.

https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/saiyaara-cast-fees-revealed-ahaan-panday-or-aneet-padda-which-debutant-earned-more-2934131

Zee Media Bureau | Updated:Jul 19, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Saiyaara's Record-Breaking Performance 1 / 7 Despite featuring two newcomers, Saiyaara has emerged as a box office success, outperforming recent Bollywood biggies like Housefull 5 and Raid 2.

Saiyaara's Budget 2 / 7 According to reports, Saiyaara was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

Fee for New Talent 3 / 7 A report by Times Now stated that Yash Raj Films typically offers a standard fee ranging from ₹3 to ₹5 crore to new talent in their debut projects.

Who Earned More — Ahaan or Aneet? 4 / 7 According to the same report, Ahaan Panday reportedly earned more than his co-star Aneet Padda.

Mohit Suri's Salary 5 / 7 The report also mentioned that Saiyaara director Mohit Suri typically charges between Rs 6 to Rs 8 crore per film, depending on his success rate. However, YRF has not officially disclosed the remuneration of the film's cast or director.

Saiyaara's First-Day Collection 6 / 7 As per trade tracking platform Sacnilk, Saiyaara earned an impressive Rs 20 crore on its opening day.