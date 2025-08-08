Saiyaara Lead Actors Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Fee, Paycheck: Were Debutants Paid In Lakhs Or Crores As Film Crosses Rs 500 Cr Worldwide?
Saiyaara Actors Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Fee: The massive success of Mohit Suri's latest musical romantic drama Saiyaara has become the talk of the town. Starring debutant actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has managed to win hearts and Box Office alike. Saiyaara has crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide and the count is still on. Today, let's find out what the lead pair of Ahaan and Aneet's paychecks looked like. Although it is not an official figure, yet some media reports state approximate amount the debutants got as their remuneration.
Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara Remuneration
Riding high on the success of their debut movie both Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are enjoying their new-found fame. Amid the buzz for Saiyaara, rumours are also floating about their remuneration and next projects in the line-up. According to a report in India Today, both of them were paid in the range of Rs 15–20 lakh for Saiyaara. Following the huge success of the film, this fee amount is expected to increase substantially for their newer projects. Already rumours are rife that for both - the fee amount is now somewhere around Rs 35–50 lakh range.
Who Is Ahaan Panday?
Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki (Chunky Panday's brother) and Deanne Panday, who is a celebrity fitness expert. Ahaan has a sister named Alanna Panday, who is a social media influencer and vlogger. He is the first cousin of actress Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa.
Ahaan made his Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara along with debutant co-star Aneet Padda - the film is a massive success, crossing Rs 130 crore in five days. The young star lives in a palatial mansion in Mumbai. In a 2023 video, Alanna gave a home tour of their family house where the two siblings (Alanna and Ahaan) live with their parents.
Meet Aneet Padda
Aneet, who made her debut along with Ahaan in Saiyaara has got rave reviews from critics and masses alike. Her performance has been lauded and she too is basking in the success of her maiden film. Aneet Padda was born in Amritsar, Punjab and moved to Delhi for higher education. She studied at the Spring Dale Senior School in Amritsar. Modelling came her way while she was completing her bachelor's degree majoring in political science with a minor in English from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University.
She began her acting journey in 2022 with a cameo in Salaam Venky, before bagging the lead role in 2024 Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. Saiyaara became a massive hit co-starring Ahaan Panday. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri.
Why Gen Z Loved Saiyaara
At an event for his own movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir explained why Saiyaara appeals to younger viewers. Aamir Khan said, “I think different generations move towards different content based on what is the kind of content it is. I think younger audiences, for example, are loving Saiyaara, which is a big hit. Har ek group ka ek taste hota hai. As a creative person, main chahta hu ki main har kism ki film bana saku." He further added, “Gen Z ke liye bhi bana saku, younger generation k liye bhi bana saku, aur bhi logo ke liye bana saku, alag alag topics chunu. This gives me the freedom to do that."
Saiyaara Earns Over 500 Cr Worldwide
Saiyaara has grossed Rs 507 crore worldwide in 18 days. Mohit Suri and makers shared the news on Instagram. Saiyaara raked in Rs 308 crore at the domestic Box Office. The Gen Z movie has beaten Hrithik Roshan’s War's lifetime collection of Rs 471 crore, and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki earning Rs 454 crore respectively.
The musical romance drama has also found its place in the top 10 highest opening weekends of 2025.
About Saiyaara
Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri and produced under Yash Raj Films. It introduces debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Bollywood. It is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, as he forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.
Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025, and has garnered a warm response from critics and masses alike.
