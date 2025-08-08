3 / 7

Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki (Chunky Panday's brother) and Deanne Panday, who is a celebrity fitness expert. Ahaan has a sister named Alanna Panday, who is a social media influencer and vlogger. He is the first cousin of actress Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa.

Ahaan made his Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara along with debutant co-star Aneet Padda - the film is a massive success, crossing Rs 130 crore in five days. The young star lives in a palatial mansion in Mumbai. In a 2023 video, Alanna gave a home tour of their family house where the two siblings (Alanna and Ahaan) live with their parents.