4 / 7

The internet is going crazy over this name in the last few days. Although, neither Ahaan nor Shruti has addressed the speculation around their relationship status but her 'love you' message on social media did made internet wonder if they are dating each other. Chauhan wrote on Instagram, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! The stage is yours @ahaanpandayy. "I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m crying, I’m screaming, and I’m only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever."

The 28-year-old model-actress Shruti Chauhan hails from Jaipur. She played the role of Maya in 'Gully Boy'. She has also featured in a music video titled 'Hadh Se' with singer Jubin Nautiyal.