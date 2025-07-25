Saiyaara Star Ahaan Panday's Dating History, Relationships: Tara Sutaria To Suhana Khan, Here's What His Link-Up Rumours Look Like
Ahaan Panday's Dating History: Today, let's get to know Ahaan Panday a tad bit more and check what rumours, Redditors and several media reports claim about his interesting and hush-hush love life
Ahaan Panday's Dating History: A new star is here - Ahaan Panday, the 'Saiyaara' boy who has won over the audiences with his debut performance and how. Finally, Gen-Z has got a new boy-next-door lad to crush on after Kartik Aaryan held this space for the longest. Now, with fame and stardom comes inquisitiveness of the fans, who want to dig deeper and find out more about their favourite star - and by that we mean - all things personal! Today, let's get to know Ahaan Panday a tad bit more and check what rumours, Redditors and several media reports claim about his interesting and hush-hush love life:
Who Is Ahaan Panday?
Ahaan Panday is the son of Chikki (Chunky Panday's brother) and Deanne Panday, who is a celebrity fitness expert. Ahaan has a sister named Alanna Panday, who is a social media influencer and vlogger. He is the first cousin of actress Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa.
Ahaan made his Bollywood debut in Mohit Suri's Saiyaara along with debutant co-star Aneet Padda - the film is a massive success, crossing Rs 130 crore in five days. The young star lives in a palatial mansion in Mumbai. In a 2023 video, Alanna gave a home tour of their family house where the two siblings (Alanna and Ahaan) live with their parents.
Tara Sutaria Dated Ahaan Panday
Well, now that he is all famous and out in the open. Old pictures of this adorable looking stars are all over the internet, alleging that back in time they were a couple. Neither Ahaan nor Tara ever confirmed being in a relationship yet reports suggest they dated briefly when they were in their teens and not part of the showbiz world.
Shruti Chauhan Dating Ahaan Panday?
The internet is going crazy over this name in the last few days. Although, neither Ahaan nor Shruti has addressed the speculation around their relationship status but her 'love you' message on social media did made internet wonder if they are dating each other. Chauhan wrote on Instagram, "To the boy who dreamed of this his entire life, to the boy who believed in it when no one else did, to the one who gave his all for this moment. To the one who deserves this more than anyone! The stage is yours @ahaanpandayy. "I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m crying, I’m screaming, and I’m only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever."
The 28-year-old model-actress Shruti Chauhan hails from Jaipur. She played the role of Maya in 'Gully Boy'. She has also featured in a music video titled 'Hadh Se' with singer Jubin Nautiyal.
Suhana Khan And Ahaan Panday Were A Couple?
Now, this one is a surprise package, right? Nobody really remembered that back in time, these two were papped together while trying to hide from the cams. After Saiyaara's release, many old videos of Ahaan are going viral on social media.
One such video has left netizens wondering if Ahaan was previously dating Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. In this old video, which has now resurfaced online, Ahaan and Suhana are seemingly seen hiding themselves from the paparazzi. Looks like they were out for a movie date. Neither ever spoke about it in public ever.
Aneet Padda
Well, the obvious one. Aneet, who made her debut along with Ahaan in Saiyaara has got rave reviews from critics and masses alike. Her performance has been lauded and she too is basking in the success of her maiden film. But are they dating in real life? There is no definitive answer to this as many reports and Redditors claim that they are a couple but looks like it's just a rumour.
About Saiyaara
Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri and produced under Yash Raj Films. It introduces debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Bollywood. It is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, as he forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.
Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025, and has garnered a warm response from critics and masses alike.
