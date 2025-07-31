6 / 7

Aamir shared, "Think about it. If a family of four watches the film for Rs 100, that's just Rs 25 per person. You can even invite your neighbors. When I was young, I used to watch movies with neighbors. If you watch it with eight people, it's even cheaper. You can show it to the whole village, 100 people for Rs 100, that's just Rs 1 per person."

He added, "It's up to you how you want to use it. But our effort is to reach every corner of India and ensure everyone benefits from it. This is a big step for us." The film will skip all other digital streaming platforms and go straight to YouTube Movies on demand.