Why Gen-Z Loved Saiyaara: The unprecedented success of Mohit Suri's latest musical romantic drama Saiyaara has become the talk of the town. Starring debutant actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film has managed to win hearts and Box Office alike. With the Saiyaara mania taking over Gen-Z, looks like the era of mushy romantic movies is back and how! At an event recently, Aamir Khan tried to decode the reason behind Saiyaara's massive Box Office numbers and unstoppable craze among youth. Saiyaara has crossed Rs 400 crore worldwide and the count is still on.
At an event for his own movie, Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir explained why Saiyaara appeals to younger viewers. Aamir Khan said, “I think different generations move towards different content based on what is the kind of content it is. I think younger audiences, for example, are loving Saiyaara, which is a big hit. Har ek group ka ek taste hota hai. As a creative person, main chahta hu ki main har kism ki film bana saku." He further added, “Gen Z ke liye bhi bana saku, younger generation k liye bhi bana saku, aur bhi logo ke liye bana saku, alag alag topics chunu. This gives me the freedom to do that."
About Saiyaara
Saiyaara is a musical romantic drama film directed by Mohit Suri and produced under Yash Raj Films. It introduces debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to Bollywood. It is loosely based on the 2004 Korean film A Moment To Remember. The film follows Krish Kapoor, a troubled musician, as he forms a deep connection with Vaani Batra, a shy poet.
Saiyaara was released on July 18, 2025, and has garnered a warm response from critics and masses alike.
Sitaare Zameen Par On YouTube
Aamir aannounced that Sitaare Zameen Par, starring himself and Genelia Deshmukh, and featuring actors with intellectual disabilities, will be available on YouTube worldwide starting August 1, 2025. The film will cost Rs. 100 in India and have localized pricing in 38 global markets.
Why Aamir Khan Skipped OTT Release
During a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, Aamir explained that his aim was to make the film affordable and accessible to as many people as possible. "Many journalists have asked me why I didn't go to OTT," Aamir said. "At that time, I couldn't explain it clearly. But the reason is that I never liked that model. I never understood it. That's why I've come up with this new model. I hope you'll like it. I hope that every citizen of the country will appreciate it. I believe cinema, which once soared, will soar high again."
Sitaare Zameen Par Lands On YT
Aamir shared, "Think about it. If a family of four watches the film for Rs 100, that's just Rs 25 per person. You can even invite your neighbors. When I was young, I used to watch movies with neighbors. If you watch it with eight people, it's even cheaper. You can show it to the whole village, 100 people for Rs 100, that's just Rs 1 per person."
He added, "It's up to you how you want to use it. But our effort is to reach every corner of India and ensure everyone benefits from it. This is a big step for us." The film will skip all other digital streaming platforms and go straight to YouTube Movies on demand.
About Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par is a spiritual sequel to Aamir’s beloved classic Taare Zameen Par (2007). The film struck a powerful chord with audiences, bringing another uplifting tale to life. Featuring the debut of 10 fresh young talents alongside Aamir, the film got a resounding response across the country. Directed by RS Prasanna of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan fame has helmed Aamir Khan Productions. The screenplay is written By Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, with Ravi Bhagchandka as the producer. The film released in theatres on 20th June, 2025.
