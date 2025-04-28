Sajid Khan Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Again: Check List Of 'Housefull' Director's Controversies
Who is Sajid Khan?
Sajid Kamran Khan, best known for the Housefull film series, 'Heyy Babyy' and 'Humshakals', is an Indian film director, television presenter, comedian and actor who works in the Hindi film industry. Khan has also served as a judge on the Indian reality television show Nach Baliye.
Sajid Khan Controversies
Sajid Khan has found himself repeatedly embroiled in controversy over the years. From allegations of misconduct to public disputes, here’s a look at some major controversies surrounding him:
Navina Bole's Allegations
Television actress Navina Bole, known for her role in Miley Jab Hum Tum, recently accused Sajid Khan of inappropriate behaviour. She alleged that during an audition, Khan asked her to remove her clothes and sit in lingerie to "test her comfort level".
#MeToo Allegations
During India’s #MeToo movement, multiple women from the industry — including actor Rachel White, assistant director Saloni Chopra and journalist Karishma Upadhyay — accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct. Allegations ranged from lewd comments and inappropriate questions to flashing his private parts and demanding nude photos for casting purposes.
Industry Ban by FWICE
Following the #MeToo allegations, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) imposed a ban on Sajid Khan in 2018. He was also removed from directing Housefull 4. Despite later receiving clearance from the Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), Khan struggled with financial hardships, reportedly selling his house and moving into a rented flat.
Public Fallout with Ashutosh Gowariker
In 2009, during the Screen Awards, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker criticised Sajid Khan for ridiculing his film Jodhaa Akbar during the show. While accepting the Best Film award, Gowariker expressed his displeasure with Khan's behaviour on stage. Though tensions rose between the two, they eventually reconciled.
Backlash Over Bigg Boss 16 Participation
In 2022, when Sajid Khan was announced as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, the decision sparked massive outrage. Many, including singer Sona Mohapatra and anchor Janice Sequeira, slammed the makers of the show for giving Khan a platform despite multiple serious allegations against him.
