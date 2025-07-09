Salman Khan's Jaw-Dropping Bigg Boss 19 Salary Makes Him 'Highest-Paid' TV Star: Not Rs 50 Cr, Rs 100 Cr Or Rs 150 Cr...Actor Earns
Salman Khan's Jaw-Dropping Bigg Boss 19 Salary
Bigg Boss 19 Season Salman Khan Fee, Premiere, Contestants: The excitement around Bigg Boss 19 is palpable, with many names already floating online as probable contestants this season. This year, the season will go ahead, this time under the production of Endemol Shine India. Salman Khan will return as host, with the promo shoot expected by late June and the show tentatively airing in July 2025. Official confirmation is still awaited. Till then, take a look at how much is India's 'highest-paid' TV star expected to earn this season along with tentative participants names:
Bigg Boss 19 Premiere Date
According to Screen by Indian Express Bigg Boss 19 will go on for five months or so, being touted as the longest one across all seasons. Expected date of premiere is set to be in last week of August with it being the digital-first property. This means the show will run simultaneously on TV and OTT; however, the fresh episodes will drop on Jio Hotstar first and later the same episode will appear on Colors TV.
Salman Khan's Fee on Bigg Boss OTT 2
According to Bollywood Life, Bhaijaan earned Rs 12 crore per day for Bigg Boss OTT 2. During weekends, Salman used to shoot two episodes for Rs 12 crore weekly. As per reports, his total fees for the entire season which ran for about 8 weeks was approximately Rs 96 crore.
Salman Khan's Fee For Bigg Boss 19
Siasat.com claims that after raking in around Rs 250 crore for Bigg Boss 18, Salman is now expected to hike his remuneration this upcoming season and the buzz is strong that this time his fees might cross the Rs 300 crore mark. According to Hindustan Times, while Salman charged around Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18. Working for 15 weeks, Salman has reportedly earned somewhere around 250 crore, making him India's highest-paid TV actor.
Although there is no official report on this figure, and the exact salary has not been revealed, Salman will at least charge Rs 200 crore+ for Bigg Boss 19, reportedly. In Bigg Boss 17, Sallu bhai reportedly charged Rs 6 crore per episode, ending the season with around Rs 200 crore with him.
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Not the only host?
With Salman’s contract reportedly has been made for 3 months, and the makers are looking at possible replacements. Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor are said to be in talks to join as hosts. Kjo and Farah have previously hosted special segments and spin-offs of Bigg Boss, Anil Kapoor recently hosted Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, Salman will return to host the grand finale of the season.
Ram Kapoor in Bigg Boss 19?
In an interview with Filmibeat, actor Ram Kapoor dismissed rumours of joining Bigg Boss 19. He stated that reality shows like Bigg Boss aren’t for him, saying even an offer of Rs 20 crore wouldn’t persuade him. He added that he prefers to remain a private person and believes he wouldn’t be a good fit for the format.
UAE’s viral AI doll Habubu to enter Bigg Boss 19
In a first of its kind for the franchise, Bigg Boss 19 will welcome Habubu, an interactive AI robot doll developed by UAE-based company IFCM. Known for her expressive face, traditional Arabic attire, and multilingual capabilities (including Hindi), Habubu has already built a massive fan base in the Gulf. IFCM, notably, also managed former contestant Abdu Rozik.
Bigg Boss 19 Tentative Contestants
Several names have surfaced as potential housemates this season- Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, Raj Kundra, actresses Tanushree Dutta, Mamta Kulkarni and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Babitaji, aka Munmun Dutta. Other names include Dheeraj Dhoopar, Micky Makeover, Apoorva Mukhija, Sharad Malhotra and Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, have also surfaced online.
Contestants Who Rejected Bigg Boss 19 Offer
The Traitors season 1 gang - Purav Jha, Anshula Kapoor, Jannat Zubair and Raj Kundra have apparently rejected the offer to participate in Bigg Boss season 19. Reportedly, the celebs suggested that they are at present not ready for the format and not mentally prepared.
