Siasat.com claims that after raking in around Rs 250 crore for Bigg Boss 18, Salman is now expected to hike his remuneration this upcoming season and the buzz is strong that this time his fees might cross the Rs 300 crore mark. According to Hindustan Times, while Salman charged around Rs 60 crore per month for hosting Bigg Boss 18. Working for 15 weeks, Salman has reportedly earned somewhere around 250 crore, making him India's highest-paid TV actor.

Although there is no official report on this figure, and the exact salary has not been revealed, Salman will at least charge Rs 200 crore+ for Bigg Boss 19, reportedly. In Bigg Boss 17, Sallu bhai reportedly charged Rs 6 crore per episode, ending the season with around Rs 200 crore with him.