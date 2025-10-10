Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2969824https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/salman-khans-rs-80-cr-worth-panvel-farmhouse-to-shah-rukh-khans-6-bedroom-massive-alibaugs-jannat-most-expensive-farmhouses-owned-by-bollywood-celebs-2969824
NewsPhotosSalman Khan's Rs 80 Cr Worth Panvel Farmhouse To Shah Rukh Khan's 6-Bedroom Massive Alibaug's 'Jannat': Most Expensive Farmhouses Owned By Bollywood Celebs!
photoDetails

Salman Khan's Rs 80 Cr Worth Panvel Farmhouse To Shah Rukh Khan's 6-Bedroom Massive Alibaug's 'Jannat': Most Expensive Farmhouses Owned By Bollywood Celebs!

Most Expensive Farmhouses Owned By Bollywood Celebs: Take a look at 7 big actors in this compilation, who are proud owners of splended holiday homes in India.

Updated:Oct 10, 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Meet Actors Who Own Expensive Farmhouses In India

1/8
Meet Actors Who Own Expensive Farmhouses In India

Meet Actors Who Own Expensive Farmhouses In India: From Salman Khan's Rs 80 crore worth Panvel holiday home, Priyanka Chopra's Goa abode to Shah Rukh Khan's massive 6-bedroom luxurious 'Jannat' in Alibaug, our B-Towners have invested in amazingnily splendid properties in the country to unwind with fam-jam and close friends. Take a look who are in the list:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram Photos)

Follow Us

Aamir Khan's Farmhouse

2/8
Aamir Khan's Farmhouse

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan bought a holiday home in Panchgani worth Rs 7 crore in 2012-13 as per Siasat. He chills and relaxes with his family at the luxury farm house.

Follow Us

Akshay Kumar's Farmhouse In Goa

3/8
Akshay Kumar's Farmhouse In Goa

Akshay Kumar loves Goa, possibly one of the most-loved holiday destinations around. In his earlier interiew with GQ India, the actor quipped, "I like to go to Goa. I love it. It’s very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It’s the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself." He owns a property worth Rs 5 crore in Goa.

Follow Us

Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse Price

4/8
Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse Price

The coolest and the most famous Panvel farm house belongs to the Khandaan and often hosts parties. Who doesn't remember Salman Khan's famous birthday parties, right? Named Arpita Farms, after her sister Arpita Khan Sharma, this property has a pool, a gymnasium, and horse stables among other amenities. The 150-acre spread property priced at an estimate of Rs 80 crore reportedly is lush green and is a perfect family getaway for Khandaan.   

Follow Us

Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Farmhouse

5/8
Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Farmhouse

King Khan's palatial mansion at Alibaug is named 'Jannat'. He has a Mannat in Mumbai which is under renovation works. According to Siasat.com, it is priced around Rs 18 crore and is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot. Designed by wifey Gauri Khan, the holiday home has 6 bedrooms, 2 remote-controlled garages, a private pool, a helipad and a beach view. 

Follow Us

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Farmhouse

6/8
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Farmhouse

The power couple of Bollywood recently bought a 5BHK holiday home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. The luxurious sea-facing bungalow covers 2.25 acres of land and has a built-up area of 18000 square feet. 

Follow Us

Priyanka Chopra's Farmhouse

7/8
Priyanka Chopra's Farmhouse

The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns an expensive luxe holiday home in Goa, located near Baga Beach, where she unwinds with her family and friends when in India. This farm house is a holiday house for the desi girl.

Follow Us

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Farmhouse

8/8
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Farmhouse

This power couple - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently purchased a huge farmhouse in Alibaug, Maharashtra which is spread across 8 acres. It is reportedly priced at approximately Rs 32 crore. The interiors are done by Sussanne Khan. 

Follow Us
Meet ActorsActor who own farmhousesBollywood actors who own expensive farm housessalman khan net worthSRK net worthsalman khan panvel farm house priceaamir khan farm housePriyanka Chopra propertiesAnushka Sharma Virat Kohli net worthAnushka Sharma Virat Kohli farm houseceleb assetshot bollywood actressesEntertainmentexpensive farmhouses
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Mrs Universe 2025
Who Is Sherry Singh? Meet The Beautiful Mother Who Made History As India’s First Mrs Universe 2025
camera icon10
title
Karwa Chauth 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025 Numerology Predictions: Check For Your Lucky Colour, Guidance, Dos And Don'ts For All 12 Zodiacs
camera icon8
title
Kantara: Chapter 1
Meet ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Actor Rakesh Pujari Who Died Before Release, Leaving Fans Laughing Through Tears — Know All About His Tragic Death
camera icon13
title
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma On Verge Of History: 7 Records Hitman Can Shatter In ODI Series VS Australia
camera icon12
title
Diwali 2025
Diwali 2025: Follow This Daily Festive Detox Routine For A Healthy Gut, Glowing Skin, And A Happier You