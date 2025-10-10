Salman Khan's Rs 80 Cr Worth Panvel Farmhouse To Shah Rukh Khan's 6-Bedroom Massive Alibaug's 'Jannat': Most Expensive Farmhouses Owned By Bollywood Celebs!
Most Expensive Farmhouses Owned By Bollywood Celebs: Take a look at 7 big actors in this compilation, who are proud owners of splended holiday homes in India.
Meet Actors Who Own Expensive Farmhouses In India
Meet Actors Who Own Expensive Farmhouses In India: From Salman Khan's Rs 80 crore worth Panvel holiday home, Priyanka Chopra's Goa abode to Shah Rukh Khan's massive 6-bedroom luxurious 'Jannat' in Alibaug, our B-Towners have invested in amazingnily splendid properties in the country to unwind with fam-jam and close friends. Take a look who are in the list:
Aamir Khan's Farmhouse
Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan bought a holiday home in Panchgani worth Rs 7 crore in 2012-13 as per Siasat. He chills and relaxes with his family at the luxury farm house.
Akshay Kumar's Farmhouse In Goa
Akshay Kumar loves Goa, possibly one of the most-loved holiday destinations around. In his earlier interiew with GQ India, the actor quipped, "I like to go to Goa. I love it. It’s very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It’s the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself." He owns a property worth Rs 5 crore in Goa.
Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse Price
The coolest and the most famous Panvel farm house belongs to the Khandaan and often hosts parties. Who doesn't remember Salman Khan's famous birthday parties, right? Named Arpita Farms, after her sister Arpita Khan Sharma, this property has a pool, a gymnasium, and horse stables among other amenities. The 150-acre spread property priced at an estimate of Rs 80 crore reportedly is lush green and is a perfect family getaway for Khandaan.
Shah Rukh Khan's Alibaug Farmhouse
King Khan's palatial mansion at Alibaug is named 'Jannat'. He has a Mannat in Mumbai which is under renovation works. According to Siasat.com, it is priced around Rs 18 crore and is set on a 14,000 sq ft plot. Designed by wifey Gauri Khan, the holiday home has 6 bedrooms, 2 remote-controlled garages, a private pool, a helipad and a beach view.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Farmhouse
The power couple of Bollywood recently bought a 5BHK holiday home in Alibaug for Rs 22 crore. The luxurious sea-facing bungalow covers 2.25 acres of land and has a built-up area of 18000 square feet.
Priyanka Chopra's Farmhouse
The global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas owns an expensive luxe holiday home in Goa, located near Baga Beach, where she unwinds with her family and friends when in India. This farm house is a holiday house for the desi girl.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's Farmhouse
This power couple - Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently purchased a huge farmhouse in Alibaug, Maharashtra which is spread across 8 acres. It is reportedly priced at approximately Rs 32 crore. The interiors are done by Sussanne Khan.
